Mainland girls outswim Ocean City to reach SJ final

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team took a big early lead and powered its way to a 117-53 win over rival Ocean City in a South Jersey Group B semifinal meet Monday.

The top-seeded Mustangs (10-1) are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.

Mainland sophomore Jordyn Ricciotti won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 24.74 seconds, and the host Mustangs also took second and fourth in the event to go up 37-9 after three races. Ricciotti returned to win the 400 freestyle by more than 24 seconds in 4:35.55.

Mainland advanced to face the winner between second-seeded Clearview Regional and sixth-seeded Cherry Hill West at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the sectional championship at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Fourth-seeded Ocean City, ranked sixth in the Elite 11, ended the dual meet part of the season at 9-3.

"I was surprised at some of the places and times early in the meet," Mainland coach Mike Schiavo said. "The girls were ready today to swim fast. They're excited to swim fast together for at least one more meet."

Mainland won all three relays and took both first place and second in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Monica Iordanov, Laci Denn and Alivia Wainwright each had two relay wins.

Mainland's Ella Culmone won the 100 butterfly in personal-best 1:07.18, and Denn was second.

"We crushed it today," said Culmone, a 16-year-old junior from Absecon. "We were all pretty excited for this meet. We all want to make it to states really bad. We knew Ocean City would be a tough meet, and everyone gave it their all today. My time in the fly was a personal best by a half-second."

Emma Barnhart teamed with Claudia Booth, Aixell Perez and Alivia Wainwright to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.71.

"We were really excited to swim today and had a really positive attitude," said Barnhart, an 18-year-old senior from Northfield.

Booth won the 200 freestyle in 2:15.68, and Mainland also took second and third for a sweep in the race. Summer Cassidy swam the backstsroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay and won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.26.

Ocean City's Olivia Scherbin had an individual double, winning the 50 freestyle by half a body length in 27.03 and capturing the 100 freestyle by more than a length in 59.41. Freshman teammate Abby Hays was first in the 100 breaststroke by more than two lengths in 1:20.48.

"Mainland swam phenomenal today," Ocean City coach Ian Keyser said. "We swam well, but not as well as we did against Shawnee (on Thursday in a 102-68 quarterfinal win), when he had a lot of best times. It's hard to duplicate that. But I'm very pleased with how we swam at the end of our season, getting to the South Jersey semifinal."

