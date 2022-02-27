Mainland girls lose state Group B swim final to Summit

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Summit High School girls swimming team was a bit too fast for Mainland Regional in their state Group B championship meet Sunday.

The Hilltoppers (13-1) won 10 of the 11 races at the meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology to take the title.

Jordyn Ricciotti gave Mainland (12-2) its victory in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.28 seconds. The state championship meet appearance was the first for the Mainland girls in program history.

"I'm very happy for and proud of the girls," Mustangs coach Mike Schiavo said. "They swam fast and fought to the end. Summit had very strong sprint freestylers. We had a very good 200 freestyle relay team, but Summit was very fast."

Summit took first and second place in that race.

"It's interesting that this is the first time Mainland has made a state final in girls swimming because there have been many strong girls teams. It's huge to get to the state final," Schiavo said.

Ricciotti won the 200 IM by more than four seconds over Natalie Dripchak. The Mainland sophomore also finished second in the 500 free and combined with Laci Denn, Monica Iordanoy and Alivia Wainwright to take second in the 400 free relay.

"Mainly, I swim distance and the IM, and I only started doing the IM this year," said the 16-year-old Northfield resident. "It turned out to be one of my strongest events.

"We knew Summit was really strong and had a lot of depth. We had to swim our fastest. They beat us, but I'm really proud of everyone."

Summit won its first state championship — in person — since 1979.

"We won a virtual state Group B title last year. It's amazing to win it," Hilltoppers coach Erin Fogarty said. "We have such a great group of seniors. We have mostly the same girls as last year. Winning it in person like this proves that we deserved it last year."

Wainwright finished second for the Mustangs in the 50 freestyle in 24.53 seconds and in the 100 butterfly in 59.08. Also finishing second place for Mainland were Denn in the 200 free (1:58.36) and Summer Cassidy in the 100 backstroke (1:01..87).

Sophie Sherwood was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.52).

"We gave it everything we had to make it to the state final," said Sherwood, an 18-year-old senior from Northfield. "We were looking up their times (in the days before the meet), and they were really fast, so we put together our best lineup and we swam as we can."

Dagny Donaldson won the 200 free and the 500 free for Summit. Also winning two races was Sidney Arcella (50 free and the 100 free). Summit sisters Caitlin and Molly Fagan won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, respectively. Dripchak took the 100 breaststroke.

GCIT will be the site of the state individual swimming championships, typically referred to as the Meet of Champions, on Saturday and Sunday.

