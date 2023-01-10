Mainland girls edge EHT after surprising coaching change

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School girls swim team beat a powerful rival Tuesday afternoon after a rare midseason coaching change.

The Mustangs beat Egg Harbor Township 86-84 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet between ranked teams. Mainland is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, the Eagles No. 3.

Brian Booth served as Mainland’s interim head coach, the Board of Education having recently voted to replace longtime coach Mike Schiavo.

Schiavo confirmed Tuesday in a telephone call that he has been released of his coaching duties. He had been the Mustangs’ head coach for 10 years and previously coached for 20 years at Holy Spirit. He coached the Holy Spirit boys team to several state Non-Public titles and the Spartans girls team to one state championship.

“I don’t really know if I can clarify the situation at all, other than the administration decided to move in a different direction, and they have posted the head coaching position to be filled for the remainder of the season,” Schiavo said.

“The only other thought I have is I hope the girls continue to have a successful season, and I am excited to reflect on many, many years working with great students and great families. It has been a good run.”

Mainland was The Press Girls Team of the Year last winter for the third season in a row after going 12-2 and winning the South Jersey Public B championship. The Mustangs made the program’s first state final and finished No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 rankings. Schiavo was named The Press Coach of the Year in girls swimming.

In April, the Ocean City Sentinel reported that parents, other coaches and former swimmers came to a Board of Education meeting to express support for Schiavo amid speculation his coaching job was in jeopardy after a swimmer made an unspecified complaint.

Booth, who coaches the Mainland boys team, declined to talk about the coaching change. Several Mainland parents were asked to comment Tuesday at the meet; all declined.

“We’re not here to discuss the situation,” Booth said. “We’re here to discuss the girls and boys teams’ performances today. We’re focusing on moving forward with the whole program.”

Booth has been the Mainland boys coach for many years and led that team to several state Public B championships. Mainland lost to EHT 107-63 Tuesday in the boys half of the double-dual meet.

In the girls meet, Mainland trailed 80-76 going into the final race, the 400-meter freestyle relay. The Mustangs took both first place and third to win it 10-4 and finish with the meet a two-point victory. Relays are scored 8-4-2 for the first three places. The team of Laci Denn, Claudia Booth (Brian’s niece), Alivia Wainwright and Monica Iordanov won the race. Clinching the win was the third-place team of Ryann Lowry, Isabella Iordanov (Monica’s sister), Summer Cassidy and Aixell Perez.

“We got 1-2ed once and 1-2-3ed once (losing individual races in the girls meet), but they (the Mustangs) were really resilient today,” Booth said. “Our overall freestyle speed I think won the meet.”

Wainwright also won the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Denn won the 200 individual medley, and Monica Iordanov took the 200 freestyle. Leah Nirenberg, Claudia Booth, Denn and Monica Iordanov were first in the 200 freestyle relay. Kayla Nguyen, Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan and Rhylee Cornell had individual wins for EHT.

In the boys meet, EHT’s Leo Smilevski won two individual races, and Charles Schreiner and Dylan DeWitt each had an individual win. EHT won all three relays. Mainland’s Mason Bushay won two individual races and Zach Vasser and Justin Yon both won one.

Staff Writer Charles Schroeder contributed to this report.

PHOTOS Mainland vs. EHT girls, boys swim meet