Mainland girls continue unbeaten streak, defeat Hammonton: Late Friday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team continued its unbeaten streak Friday with a 3-0 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

The Mustangs (6-3-1) are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Ava Tenaglia scored once and had an assist for Mainland. Lynn McLaughlin and Lani Ford each scored. Emily Paytas and Savannah Jones each added an assist. Genevieve Morrison made two saves.

Emma Peretti made 11 saves for the Blue Devils (1-8-1).

Middle Twp. 10, Bridgeton 3: Olivia Sgrignioli scored three and added an assist for the Panthers (7-2). Ciara DiMauro added two goals and two assists. Gracie Repici and Eva DiMitrov each scored once and had an assist. Carmen O'Hara, Anna Delaney and Kate Grier each scored once. Chloe Frame and Kayleigh Sanchez each had an assist. Lily Vogel made two saves.

Adelina Wilks scored three for Bridgeton (3-6). Abigail Marroquin had an assist. Emily Perez made 18 saves.

Lacey Twp. 6, St. Rose 2: The Lions (6-2-1) extended their unbeaten streak, going 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Reece Paget scored twice for Lacey. Beth Stephens added two goals and an assist. Natalie McGovern had two assists and a goal. Marley Besser scored once and had an assist. Ava Schmidt made six saves. Adriana Dalia and Ava Gialanella scored for St. Rose (4-4).

No. 3 Ocean City 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Ashley Rhodes scored twice off assists from Mckenna Chisholm for the unbeaten Red Raiders (8-0-1). Tori Vliet made eight saves. The Eagles fell to 3-8.

Vineland 7, ACIT 0: Sophia Stockbridge scored twice for the Fighting Clan (4-3-1). Hannah Jara, Sophia Olita, Madison Kenyon, Jenna DeTetta and Amanda Nemeth each scored once. Sydney Prince made 13 saves for the Red Hawks (1-9).

Cedar Creek 3, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Corinne Morgan scored three for the Pirates (8-2). With her performance, she broke her own single-season goal record at Cedar Creek. Quinlan Branca and Bianca Fuentes each had an assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made seven saves for the Villagers (5-4-1).

Cape May Tech 4, Pleasantville 3: Alyssa Gery scored twice for Cape May Tech. Harmony Green had a goal and assist. Amanda Daino scored once. Ingrid Martinez had an assist. Kayleigh Rhodes made six saves. Darexy Monroy scored all three for the Greyhounds. Amari Otero made 10 saves.

No. 9 Williamstown 1, Millville 0: Nicole Cirucci scored in the first half for the Braves (7-2). Gabby Wheatly made 18 saves for the Thunderbolts (3-3-2).

Point Pleasant Beach 4, Pinelands Reg. 0: Gabby Kirchner scored twice for Point Pleasant Beach (6-3). Samantha Miles scored once and had an assist. Melissa Myslinski made 12 saves for the Wildcats (2-6).

Girls volleyball

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 2, No. 11 Gloucester Tech 1: The Mustangs (9-1) won by set scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-23. Sadie Kent finished with a team-leading 15 assists to go with six service points and two aces. Bella DeRichie added seven kills. four service points and two digs. Ava Jamison had seven service points, four kills, four blocks and two aces. Sydney Booth added six aces, five kills and five service points. GCIT fell to 6-4.

Oakcrest 2, LEAP Academy 1: The Falcons (7-4) won by set scores of 23-25, 25-13, 25-14. LEAP Academy fell to 0-6. No further information was available.

Brick Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Brick Township (8-3) won by set scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-18. For the Lions (4-7), Emily Hauptvogel finished with 13 kills, 13 digs, six service points and five aces. Riley Mahan added 14 assists, 10 digs, eight service points and three aces. Maya Kostic ha 10 service points and five aces.