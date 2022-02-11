Mainland girls bounce back to defeat Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Kasey Bretones showed her toughness Friday.

The sophomore took some hits, even some to the face, while going to the basket or attempting to make plays and was knocked to the hardwood, including early in the game when she drew a blocking foul.

“You just keep going,” Bretones said.

Along with her grit, Bretones scored a game-high 12 points to lead Mainland Regional High School to a 51-27 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division girls basketball game.

Mainland (18-2) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The. Vikings fell to 9-9. The victory was the 200th for Mainland coach Scott Betson.

“It’s obviously really cool, but things like this are more of a testament to the kids,” Betson said. “We have been really fortunate to have had some amazing kids over the years."

Coming off a 64-39 loss Tuesday to top-ranked Paul VI, Bretones and her teammates did not want to remain down, though they hit the deck briefly several times Friday after drawing fouls on some physical plays.

"Atlantic City is always going to be super physical,” said Betson. “If you don’t come ready for that, you’re going to be in for a long night.”

Mainland played great defense, allowing just 15 first-half points, including four in the first quarter. Mainland missed some shots early, but that strong defense kept the Mustangs going, Betson said.

“Paul VI really took it to us the other night. They were really good,” Betson said. “Atlantic City is a unique challenge because of their size and their guard play. I just really like the way we held defensively (Friday).”

Mainland also defeated Atlantic City 55-51 on Jan. 18. But the Mustangs started slowly in that game after not having played for 10 days. On Friday, the Mustangs were determined to avoid another slow start. Bretones knew the atmosphere on the road would be challenging, and she was right. The gymnasium was loud, and there was a decent spectator turnout.

Mainland led 28-15 at halftime.

“We knew they wanted it, but we wanted it just as bad,” said Bretones, 15, of Linwood. “We needed this. Now, we are all very excited, and we are going to take it into the (CAL Tournament) and playoffs. We are going to keep going from here.”

Senior Camryn Dirkes scored 11 for the Mustangs. Dirkes went 7 for 7 from the line, ignoring the Atlantic City cheerleaders who yelled for her to miss.

Bella Mazur scored eight, and her twin, Ava, added seven. Kaitlyn Boggs scored five.

“It was great. We all played really well,” said Bretones, who scored in double figures for the second straight game.

Naysha Suarez-Rivera led Atlantic City with nine points. Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored six. The Vikings ended the third quarter on a tiny run but were outscored 16-4 in the final quarter.

Mainland has two regular-season games remaining — Oakcrest on Saturday and Holy Spirit on Wednesday. Then, the Mustangs “are off to the races” with the CAL Tournament and South Jersey playoffs on the horizon, Betson said.

“We are going to keep building on what we did well and stay tough,” Bretones said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.