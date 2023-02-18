EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When the season began, Sydney Stokes never envisioned herself where she ended up Saturday afternoon.

She was surrounded by reporters after the Cape-Atlantic League high school girls basketball championship at Egg Harbor Township.

The 6-foot Mainland Regional junior scored 17 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots as the top-seeded Mustangs defended their CAL title with a 46-26 win over second-seeded Atlantic City.

“My confidence level was definitely lower when I started the season,” Stokes said. “But my teammates pushed me to take risks (on the court). I wouldn’t have expected to score that much at the start of the season, but now I do.”

Stokes played off the bench last season. Although a starter, she began the season as a role player. Few players have improved as much as Stokes since the season's start. Mainland coach Scott Betson said she is just a tougher player than she was at the season’s start.

“In my career,” he said, “there are few kids I can think of that I’m prouder of in terms of the development of where she started to where she is now. She’s become a legitimate premier post option in South Jersey. That’s because she worked so hard at it.”

Mainland complemented Stokes' scoring with a stingy defense sparked by junior guard Kasey Bretones (12 points), who was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Atlantic City made just 10 of 40 shots.

Fans nearly filled EHT’s spacious gym for Saturday’s final. Mainland (23-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City (19-5), which entered the contest on an 18-game winning streak, is ranked No. 4.

The 5-foot-10 Bretones guarded Atlantic City 6-5 center Quanirah Montague, who finished with eight points on 4-for-9 shooting.

“The plan was to front (Montague) the whole time and try to make their other players score,” Bretones said. “If we had a possession where any of their other girls shot it, we considered it a good possession. We knew they would make shots, but keeping it out of (Montague’s) hands was our biggest job.”

Atlantic City appeared to have the momentum at halftime. Montague sank a jumper in the closing seconds of the second quarter to cut the Mainland lead to 21-15.

But the Mustangs took control with a 13-2 run to start the second half. That surge made it 34-17 Mainland with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

Stokes scored the first nine points of that stretch. She grabbed two offensive rebounds and scored, made a layup after a backdoor pass from Bretones and added a fast-break basket.

“I just needed to settle down,” Stokes said. “Every time we play AC it’s high energy, and it can be hard to finish around the rim, especially when you know (Montague) is coming to block it. I just had to settle in and go up with the shot, knowing I might not make it.”

The Mustangs lead stretched to 20 in the fourth quarter. Stokes added another inside basket, two foul shots and a blocked shot in the final eight minutes. Mainland also got strong efforts from junior twins Ava (nine rebounds, five steals) and Bella (five points, six rebounds). Mainland outrebounded Atlantic City 46-26.

“When you play Atlantic City, those are always going to be the keys,’ Betson said. “You have to value the ball and you have to rebound.”

The Mustangs are the first girls team to win back-to-back CAL titles since Ocean City won three straight from 2007-2009.

"It’s a great feeling,” Bretones said of the back-to-back titles. “We’ve been looking forward to it since last year. We said, let’s go out and do it again. Maybe we can do it again next year, too.”

