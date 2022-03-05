Mainland girls beat Absegami to reach South Jersey title game

LINWOOD — Camryn Dirkes spotted two friends in the stands just before the start of second quarter Saturday afternoon.

The Mainland Regional High School senior smiled and gave a casual wave, as if she were on her way to class and not playing in the South Jersey Group III girls basketball semifinals.

That was one indication of Dirkes’ ease with big-game situations. Another was her game-high 13 points and three assists as the top-seeded Mustangs beat fourth-seeded Absegami 43-25.

“It’s a big game,” Dirkes said with a laugh, “but I like to smile during big games, say hi to everyone.”

Mainland (26-2) will host second-seeded Timber Creek (21-5) for the sectional title at 5 p.m. Monday.

“It means everything,” Dirkes said. “Everyone is super excited. This is an experience that doesn’t happen to a lot of people.”

Mainland is 66-8 when Dirkes is in the lineup throughout her career. She made sure the Mustangs started quickly Saturday. She scored six points as Mainland closed the first quarter with an 8-2 run to take a lead it never relinquished. Dirkes scored nine in the first half despite sitting the final two minutes of the second quarter because of foul trouble.

“Her experience is enormous, especially when she’s our primary ball-handler, one of your best perimeter defenders,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She had tough time with (two fouls) in the first half and battled through that. All that is maturity and experience, but she was kind of like that when she got here as a freshman. That’s who she is.”

Mainland also relied on its defense. Sophomore guard Kasey Bretones hounded Absegami standout freshman Reese Downey all over the court. Downey, who averages 16.9 points, scored four Saturday.

“I know she’s a great shooter,” Bretones said. “I wanted to give her enough room, so I wouldn’t get beat by a quick blow by but also (stay) close enough so she wouldn’t just shoot it. When she gets going, she’s on fire.”

Mainland also benefitted from timely perimeter shooting.

Ava Mazur sank a 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer to give the Mustangs a 25-14 lead. Mainland’s lead never dipped below double digits in the second half. Bella Mazur, Ava’s twin, finished with 11 for Mainland. Bretones contributed four assists and two steals, and senior center Kaitlyn Boggs grabbed 11 rebounds.

“We’ve been working all season on perfecting our half-court defense,” Dirkes said. “It’s starting to come together, and now and it’s really helping us with transition offense. We always say our defense leads into our offense. Now (that) we’re getting into a defensive groove, it’s really contributing to our offense.”

In an emotional moment, Absegami coach Bob Lasko took seniors Jackie Fortis, Chi Chi Wokocha and Gelasia Nurse out of the game late in the fourth quarter. Braves fans gave them a standing ovation. Absegami finished 16-10 and earned the program’s first berth in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament this season.

“This year’s senior class is dear to my heart,” Lasko said. “They all wanted to put Absegami back on the basketball map. I feel they have accomplished that and so much more.”

Timber Creek has won eight straight games and advanced to Monday’s final against Mainland with a 62-27 win over Ocean City on Saturday morning.

“It’s going to be tough,” Betson said. “Every level gets a little bit harder. Anything worth doing doesn’t come easy. It’s going to be a battle, I imagine, but we’re looking forward to it.”

