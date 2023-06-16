Kasey Bretones decided in the fourth grade that one day she wanted to play college basketball

This spring, the University of Massachusetts was the first school to offer the Mainland Regional High School junior an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship.

“Once my first offer came in May,” the 17-year-old Linwood resident said, “I was really like, ‘Wow, it really is going to happen.’”

More scholarship offers would come, but in the end Bretones stuck with the first school to show interest in her. The guard announced this week that she has committed to Massachusetts. Bretones received scholarship offers from eight other schools, including Fairleigh Dickinson, Marist, and Rider.

“It means everything,” she said. “I’m really excited. It’s kind of a major reward for all the hard work I’ve put in. Just knowing how my teammates and coaches have pushed me and supported me, it’s a great feeling.”

Bretones has helped Mainland win two-straight Cape-Atlantic League titles. She is one of the most athletic and versatile players in South Jersey, with the ability to defend every position on the floor, from point guard to center.

Bretones averaged 11.8 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals last season. She was the MVP of the Mustangs' 46-26 win over Atlantic City in the CAL Tournament final and was named a first-team Press All-Star. Mainland went a combined 54-6 the past two seasons. An excellent student, Bretones plans to major in physical therapy/athletic training.

“I can’t say enough about how important Kasey is,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She’s terrific in terms of running our offense and basically handles the ball for us on every possession. She may be even more important to us defensively. In my opinion, she’s the best defender in the area. She’s also just a great kid. I’m really happy for her and her decision.”

Massachusetts plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Last season, the Minutewomen finished 27-7 and qualified for the NIT Tournament.

Mike LeFlar, who has been a UMass assistant since 2018, was named head coach in April. He replaced Tory Verdi, who built the Minutewomen into an Atlantic 10 power but left in April to take over at the University of Pittsburgh.

Bretones committed to Massachusetts for a variety of reasons.

“The facilities were so nice,” she said. “The coaches were great. I loved them all. Honestly, it was just a gut feeling that I had. I visited other campuses. Coaches were great. Campuses were nice. But the feeling I had at UMass really felt like home. I knew that would be the best place for me.”

The Mustangs will return all five starters next season and should again be one the state’s top teams.

“This is a big relief,” Bretones said of her commitment. “Our whole high school team has big goals set for this coming year. Just knowing (that college) is one more thing off of my shoulders, now I can just really focus on achieving those goals.”