Kasey Bretones scored a game-high 18 points to lead the top-seeded Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 37-29 victory over fourth-seeded Moorestown in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game Friday.

The Mustangs (26-2) are ranked third in The Press Elite 11.

Sydney Stokes scored 11 for Mainland. Bella Mazur added eight. For Moorestown (22-8), Analyse Intenzo scored nine, and Grace Hanuscin added five.

The Mustangs will host second-seeded Ocean City in the championship game Tuesday. The Red Raiders are No. 9 in the Elite 11.

These teams met twice in the regular season with Mainland winning 51-35 on Dec. 15 and 31-19 on Jan. 28.

No. 9. (2) Ocean City 66, (3) Westampton Tech 41: Tori Vliet scored a game-high 18 for the Red Raiders (22-6). Avery Jackson scored 15, A'Yanna Morton 10 and Madelyn Adamson nine.

Mikayla Taylor scored 15 for Westampton Tech (19-5).

Boys basketball

S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals

(4) St. Joseph 77, (12) Doane Academy 72: Devon Theophile scored 25 to go with 20 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-12). Shamar Cox scored 23 and added seven assists and six rebounds. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 23, and Will Spross, Adrian Smith and Jared Demara each added two.

Donne Hawii Midamba and Mike Evans each scored 15 for Doane Academy (10-15).

St. Joseph will play at top-seeded St. Rose in the semifinals Monday.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

(7) Rutgers Prep 78, No. 3 (2) St. Augustine 74: Semaj Bethea scored 23 for the Hermits (23-6). Matt Kouser scored 15 to go with 15 rebounds. Elijah Brown added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rory Friel scored 10 and had five rebounds. Ethan Fox and Noah Plenn each scored two.

Jadin Collins scored 33 for Rutgers Prep (22-7), which will play at sixth-seeded St. Joseph (Metuchen) in the semifinals Monday.