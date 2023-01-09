Mainland girls basketball beats Widwood Catholic 53-52

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team beat host Wildwood Catholic Academy 53-52 Monday in a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams.

Ava Mazur led the Mustangs with 15 points, and Kasey Bretones and Sydney Stokes had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Bretones put Mainland up 51-50 in the final minute with a layup and a foul shot. Following a Wildwood Catholic turnover, Bretones hit two foul shots to make it 53-50.

Mainland (9-2) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11; previously unbeaten Wildwood Catholic (10-1) is sixth. The Mustangs outscored Wildwood Catholic 20-18 in the fourth quarter. Mazur and Bretones each scored five points in the fourth quarter, and Bella Mazur scored all four of her points in the fourth.

Ava Sheeran scored five points, and Jane Meade had four.

Carly Murphy led the Crusaders with 15 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Kaci Mikulski added 11 points, and El McCabe had 10, including seven in the fourth. Destiny Wallace added nine points.

Wildwood 75, Salem 42: Maya Benichou led the Warriors with 20 points and five steals, and had six rebounds. Wildwood (5-3) led 14-10 after eight minutes and outscored the Rams 52-16 in the middle quarters.

Macie McCracken had 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Sinaia Hills added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Sophia Wilber contributed nine points and six assists, and Kaliah Sumlin had seven points and seven rebounds.

For Salem (4-4), Karima Davenport-White and Nora Ausland each scored eight points, and Kaela Nichols had seven.

Egg Harbor Township 51, ACIT 30: The visiting Eagles led 30-27 after 24 minutes and outscored ACIT 21-3 in the fourth quarter. Averie Harding scored 15 points for EHT (7-3). Nataly Trinidad Lopez led the RedHawks (2-6) with 17 points, and Brianna Casiano had 11.

From Saturday

Wildwood Catholic Academy 60, Bridgeton 27: Kaci Mikulski led the unbeaten Crusaders with 21 points, and Reagan Flickenger scored 12. Destiny Wallace and Carly Murphy each scored six. Wildwood Catholic (10-0) led 28-13 at halftime. For host Bridgeton (7-3), Adelina Wilks scored 13 points, and Clar’nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley each added five.

Atlantic City 50, Cedar Creek 15: Bridget Roach and Alexis Gormley scored 10 points apiece for the visiting Vikings (3-3), Taison Parker nine. Quanirah Montague and Sasha Lemons added seven points apiece. For Cedar Creek (5-4), Jada Hill scored seven points, Mia McColl xx.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 61, Salem 47: The host Warriors were up 28-26 at halftime and outscored Salem 15-6 in the third quarter. Junior Hans topped Wildwood with 19 points and Alex Daniel scored 16. Jordan Fusik and Harley Buscham contributed nine and seven points, respectively. For the Rams, Anthony Farmer scored 15 points, Paul Weathers added 11 and Amare Smith had nine.

Triton Regional 53, Cumberland Regional 38: Leo Impagliazzo led host Triton (6-4) with 18 points. Tyshaun Baker scored 12 points and Jayon Sanders-Cash had nine. Ethan Turner scored 19 points for the Colts (4-4) and DJ Mosley had 10. Lukas Weist added five and Drew Nakai had four.

From SundaySeagull Classic

No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 76, Toms River North 44: Elijah Brown led the Prep (8-1) with 22 points and added five rebounds, four assists and four steals. St. Augustine is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Matt Kouser had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ife Okebiorun contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ethan Fox scored 14 points, and Semaj Bethea contributed 10 points, five assists and four steals. The Hermits led 44-24 at halftime.

For T.R. North (7-3), Micah Ford had 14 points, and Tareq Council and Nick Intintola added nine and eight points, respectively.

Holy Spirit 53, Pleasantville 50: The Spartans improved to 5-3 with the Seagull Classic win, and Pleasantville fell to 4-7. No other information was available.

Linden 77, Atlantic City 30: Linden led 17-13 after the first quarter of the Seagull Classic game but outscored A.C. 21-4 in the second quarter. Nas Robinson led Linden (8-2) with 20 points and Jaylan Hodge added 14 points and eight rebounds. For the Vikings (2-6), Hasanur Freeman scored 14 points and Mikel Jones had nine.