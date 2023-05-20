A pair of streaks continued at the Atlantic County Track and Field Championships at Stockton University on Friday.
The Mainland Regional High School girls won their third straight county championship.
The Mustangs girls outscored second-place Absegami 187-123. Egg Harbor Township finished third with 58 points. Emma Crozier-Carole led Mainland with three individual victories.
Meanwhile, the Egg Harbor Township boys won their eighth-straight county title. The Eagles outscored second-place Mainland Regional 164-97.33. Oakcrest finished third with 72.33 points.
Crozier-Carole showed versatility during the meet. The senior won the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump. She also finished second in the shot put with a personal-best put of 33 feet, 4.5 inches.
Distance runner Gillian Lovett was a double-winner for Mainland, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
The Mustangs also got wins from Camryn DeMorat in the 400 hurdles and Kalla Tocci-Rogers in the triple jump.
@njmilesplit @SJTrack @ACPressMulranen Mainland girls win their third consecutive Atlantic County Title. Emma Crozier-Carole wins long, high, 100h and second in shot to score 38. Gillian Lovett wins the 1600 and 3200. pic.twitter.com/ilhA8IADpb— MRHS Track (@mainlandtrack) May 20, 2023
EHT boys win again
Ahmad Fogg, Ryan Taylor, Sean Dever and Mike Simeon led EHT to the team title.
Fogg won the triple jump with personal-best distance of 46-9.
Simeon won the shot put with a personal-best put of 51.11.5
Taylor won the 3,200 run, and Dever took first in the discus.
2023 Boys Track and Field Atlantic County Champions! #Back2Back2Back2Back2Back2Back2Back2Back #8Straight #EHTPride pic.twitter.com/MMcjfizDib— EHT ATHLETICS (@EHTNJAthletics) May 20, 2023
Farmer blazes to victory
Royanah Farmer of Oakcrest delivered the top individual performance of the meet. The senior won the 100 dash in 11.98 seconds, the thir—fastest time in Cape-Atlantic League history. Only Lauren Princz of EHT (11.66 in 2021) and Shameka Speed of Bridgeton (11.78 in 2003) have run faster.
Farmer also won the 200 in 25.36 seconds.
Roberts-Bogin wins again; Winterbottom doubles
Xander Roberts-Bogin of Plesantville won the 400 dash for the third straight year. He also won the 200 dash.
#agtg,@ACPressMcGarry @ACPressMulranen @SJruns Here's my historical 400mI can proudly say,I'm the 1st to3peat,400m Atlantic countyChampion! I would like to thank Atlantic county, Your 3X 400m champ @19xFire SR.CAPTAIN,"XDACANNON"🥇2nd best performance OTD! https://t.co/6R7xPE4Z3W pic.twitter.com/eqqJYdDUL1— XANDER ROBERTS-BOGIN #19X! (@19xFire) May 20, 2023
Matthew Winterbottom of Cedar Creek ran personal bests to win the 800 (1:57.68) and 1,600 (4:25.91) runs.
May 20, 2023
