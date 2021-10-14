Mainland football game postponed due to positive COVID test

The Clearview Regional at Mainland Regional high school football game, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because a Mainland player tested positive for COVID-19.
The rescheduling of the game has not yet been set, but Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley said the game will definitely be played because both teams are in the West Jersey Football League Royal Division. Mainland is 4-3 and Clearview is 3-3.
