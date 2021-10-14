 Skip to main content
Mainland football game postponed due to positive COVID test
Mainland football game postponed due to positive COVID test

Mainland Vineland Football

Mainland Regional High School plays Vineland, in Linwood, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

The Clearview Regional at Mainland Regional high school football game, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because a Mainland player tested positive for COVID-19.

The rescheduling of the game has not yet been set, but Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley said the game will definitely be played because both teams are in the West Jersey Football League Royal Division. Mainland is 4-3 and Clearview is 3-3.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

