Mainland finished 2nd in team, Mustangs senior Xander Matik 4th in individual scoring

The conditions were windy, but that did not affect Xander Matik.

The Mainland Regional High School senior finished fourth Wednesday at the prestigious Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township. The tournament featured some of the top golfers in the state.

Matik shot a 2-over-par 74, and led the Mustangs to a second-place finish in team scoring with 313 points. Morristown freshman Liam Pasternak won the individual title with a 3-under-par 71. Westfield won the team title with 307 points.

St. Augustine was fifth with 314 points.

"I tried to keep my nerves down, and get the pars where I could," said Matik, who had a couple birdies. "I let them (birdies) fall on their own. I didn't force them, and didn't make that many errors. I just had a good day all around."

Matik started playing golf more competitively the summer before his freshman year. The 18-year-old Linwood resident was pleased he finished among the top golfers at the 17th Garden State Cup, which is one of the biggest events of the scholastic season.

Due to the pandemic, the tournament was last held in 2019.

"I owe it a lot to where I train, Golf Specific Fitness (in Somers Point) by Aaron Bada," Matik said. "He helped me out a lot training in the winter time, training at his place. That really helped me out a lot, and I was just looking forward to a great senior season because I worked hard in the offseason.

"I thought the team did well, too. I owe it all to my teammates."

Along with Matik, Evan Goldberg (78), Jake Hennelly (80), Zach Freed (81) and Luke Tappeiner (84) rounded out Mainland's 313 team points. Mainland co-head coach Andre Clements and Joe Cross practice their team in any type of weather, and "that is a testament to our golfers," Clements said.

Hennelly had three birdies. Matik and Tappeiner each had two, Goldberg and Freed each had one.

"It's definitely a great team accomplishment," Clements said. "It is about the work we put in with coach (Joe) Cross and I. … If it's raining out or windy out, we are still at the course working. I really just commend all the programs who participated (Wednesday)."

Clements added how impressive Matik was Wednesday.

"He puts in a lot of work, and all throughout the offseason" Clements said. "He has been committed to it." Clements thanked all those involved in making the event a success and a pleasure to compete in, such as officials Ralph Leek and Jason Brown and the staff at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. Clements said just being at the tournament, along with St. Augustine, Cedar Creek and Egg Harbor Township, is a "great way to represent out area."

The Eagles finished 16th with 364 team points. Cedar Creek was 18th with 373.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.