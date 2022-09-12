Mainland field hockey has new coach and new CAL division

Erin O’Connell takes over as head coach of the Mainland Regional High School field hockey team this fall.

O’Connell is a former Mustangs player and was an assistant coach for them for five years. She’s the successor to Jill Hatz, who coached Mainland for 13 seasons.

But that’s not the only change for the Mustangs.

A big restructuring of Cape-Atlantic League field hockey put Mainland in the CAL National Division, along with St. Joseph Academy, Absegami, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest and Lower Cape May Regional.

“I’m definitely very excited,” said O’Connell, 27. “It’s kind of like something that’s come full circle. Jill Hatz and I always got along well when I was playing, and after my career ended I jokingly said, ‘Save me a spot on the coaching staff.’ After I got done college (playing for Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison), there happened to be an assistant coaching spot (at Mainland) open, and I took it. I was the freshman coach and then the jayvee coach and varsity assistant, and now I’m the head coach.”

Mainland went 10-10-1 overall and 9-6-1 in the CAL American Conference last fall. The Mustangs must replace graduated senior midfielder Julianna Medina, a two-time first-team Press All-Star who led the team with 19 goals last year. Also graduated is forward Sandi Smoger, a second-team All-Star who had five goals and nine assists in 2021.

“Looking around at the schedule, I’m excited to get going regardless of the teams and see how it works,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said Mainland is a young team but that the Mustangs are ready to compete.

Emily Smith is a senior midfielder and third-year varsity player who scored eight goals last fall. Sophomore forward Elaina Dinofa scored seven goals in 2021, and senior forward Grace Bean, another third-year varsity player, added three goals and two assists. Paige Corbett is a junior defensive leader for a team that had five shutouts last year and four other games in which it gave up one goal.

Senior Kathryn Melhorn, a two-year starter, had a season-ending injury last year. O’Connell hopes Melhorn will be able to play at some point this season.

“The girls are excited, and they bring an energy and a positive outlook,” O’Connell said. “We have some who’ve played varsity and about 14 or 15 freshmen. They’ll be together a few years. We’ve been practicing throughout the summer on passing, finishing in the circle, stick skills and possessing the ball.

“My assistants are great, and they’re looking forward to working with this group. I was a defensive player, and I bring a defensive mindset. But Angela Robbins, one of my assistants, was a forward and has that mindset.”

Also assisting is Taylor Klever, in her fifth year, and Casey LaFerriere, a second-year volunteer assistant.

Smith said she expects the Mustangs to do very well this season. She said her main roles at the midfield are transition and defense.

“We have a young team, and everyone is playing together,” said Smith a 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident. “We’ll have new challenges (in the National Division), so we’ll use different skills. I’ve worked hard and improved over last year.”

Bean said she likes the role of a senior.

“I think we have a lot of chemistry,” said Bean, a 17-year-old Northfield resident. “The team is really young now and has a lot of connection. We have big spots to fill with Julianna and Sandy gone, but I feel we’ll be really good.”

Corbett said it’s been good to work with the new players and that the team has bonded. Dinofa said she’s working hard and excited about the season.

“We play a whole different set of teams this year, and it should be fun,” said Dinofa, a 15-year-old Northfield resident.