Mainland field hockey beats Millville

Millville was coached for 50 years by Claudia McCarthy, who retired after last season with 610 wins, the South Jersey record. Corrine Etter-Veight, McCarthy's granddaughter and a former standout Millville player and assistant coach, is now the head coach.

"We have four returning varsity players," Etter-Veight said. "We have no seniors. We graduated a lot, and some didn't come our because of COVID. We're strong in the midfield and defense, but we don't have a lot of experience up top. We got to figure out how to put the ball in the back of the net. We have a lot of freshmen playing and starting varsity."

The Mustangs got on the board with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter as Dinofa, a forward, scored from near the stroke line after a pass upfield from Julianna Medina.

"Julianna sent the ball to me, and there were none of my teammates there, so I ran up and tapped it in," said Dinofa, a 14-year-old Northfield resident. "It was a good win. I think our energy, passing and communication were good."

Smoger scored an unassisted goal with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation.

"We were moving to the ball and cutting today," said Smoger, a forward-midfielder and a 17-year-old Margate resident. "Our relationships off the field really helps us out. We're a big family."