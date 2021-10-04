Mainland field hockey beats Millville

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional and Millville high school field hockey teams are competitive programs that are trying to move up in the tough Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.
Mainland took a step in that direction Monday with a 2-0 win over the Thunderbolts. Freshman Elania Dinofa and senior Sandi Smoger each scored in the second half, and Farley O'Brien recorded the shutout with six saves.
The Mustangs got over .500 at 6-5-1 (6-4-1 CAL American). Millville fell to 3-5-1 overall and in the conference.
In their first meeting of the season Sept. 14, the Mustangs and Thunderbolts played to a 0-0 tie in Millville.
"We're evenly matched teams," Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. "Mainland is a small-ball passing team, and today we were able to get the ball downfield and use the lanes more. I think we got our sticks down on defense and made some big stops. Farley made some good saves. I think today was a total team win. I saw some things in the game that we worked on in practice yesterday."
Both teams had chances throughout the game. The first half was scoreless, though Mainland had seven corners and Millville had five. For the game, Millville had 16 corners, including seven in the fourth quarter. Thunderbolts goalie Lily Mahabir made nine saves, including three in the fourth quarter.
Millville was coached for 50 years by Claudia McCarthy, who retired after last season with 610 wins, the South Jersey record. Corrine Etter-Veight, McCarthy's granddaughter and a former standout Millville player and assistant coach, is now the head coach.
"We have four returning varsity players," Etter-Veight said. "We have no seniors. We graduated a lot, and some didn't come our because of COVID. We're strong in the midfield and defense, but we don't have a lot of experience up top. We got to figure out how to put the ball in the back of the net. We have a lot of freshmen playing and starting varsity."
The Mustangs got on the board with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter as Dinofa, a forward, scored from near the stroke line after a pass upfield from Julianna Medina.
"Julianna sent the ball to me, and there were none of my teammates there, so I ran up and tapped it in," said Dinofa, a 14-year-old Northfield resident. "It was a good win. I think our energy, passing and communication were good."
Smoger scored an unassisted goal with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation.
"We were moving to the ball and cutting today," said Smoger, a forward-midfielder and a 17-year-old Margate resident. "Our relationships off the field really helps us out. We're a big family."
There were several big defensive plays. Millville freshman midfielder Sophia Kenelia made a defensive save, and Mainland midfielder-defender Kylie Carmichael also made one.
"The defense really had my back," said O'Brien, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. "Kylie made a great play, and I think on offense and defense we had more energy than our last game with them. The offense came through today."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
