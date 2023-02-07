Cohen Cook scored 20 points to lead Mainland Regional High School to a 58-54 overtime victory over Red Bank Regional in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday.

The Mustangs (20-2) rallied from a 43-34 third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 47-47 at the end of regulation and outscored Red Bank 11-7 in overtime. Mainland is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.

Tim Travagline scored 10 points for the Mustangs, and Keaton Loewenstern and Mawali Osunniyi each added eight. Shaun Williamson and Jamie Tyson finished scored six apiece.

For the Raiders (7-13), Collin Teter scored 20. Nick Valentino scored 15, Brayden Kirkpatrick 13.

Hammonton 69, Vineland 23: The host Blue Devils (14-7) led 18-12 after the first quarter and pulled away. Kenny Smith scored 16 for Hammonton, and Nic Johnson had 11. Tyler Lowe and Jake Edwards each added seven points, and Chris Grier and Joseph Gillen both scored six. Owen Salita (five) and Azzir Smith-Bey, Justin Torres and Hector Feliciano-Lebron (three each) also scored.

Tyrell Powell scored 11 for Vineland (2-15). Tayshun Newman scored five, and James Hitchens Jr., Olufemi Sode and Sencere Chandler each scored two.

Oakcrest 73, Millville 68: The Thunderbolts (13-9) led 38-31 at halftime, but the Falcons went on a 24-15 run in the third quarter to take a 55-53 lead. Oakcrest outscored Millville 18-15 in the fourth.

For Millville, Raquan Ford scored 14, Jaden Merrill 13 and Doug Doughty 12. Donte Smith scored eight. Terrence Todd (seven), Khalon Foster (six), Kevin Rivera and Zyahir Pickett (three each) and Jabbar Barriento (two) also scored.

Jack O'Brien scored 11 for Oakcrest (7-14). Darrell Newton scored nine, and William Fowler and William Grayson each scored two.

Cherry Hill East 82, Bridgeton 52: Zikwon Anderson led with 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-19). Rodrigo Gonzalez scored 10, and Azhone Burden added eight.Jameel Purnell (four), Raheem Jacobs (three) and Xzayvion Sharpe (two) also scored.

Ian Gross topped all scorers with 26 points for host Cherry Hill East (13-11), and Jack Flannery added 19. Chris Delgado scored 12, Sean Murphy 11.

Ice hockey

Dowd Cup quarterfinals

(2) Rumson-Fair Haven 7, (7) Southern Reg. 1: Nik Doumas and Aiden Ban each scored two for Rumson-Fair Haven (8-6-6). Sal Iorio, Sawyer Turoczi and Cole Dorworth each added two assists. For the Rams (6-9-1), Thomas Giaccio scored off Aidan Ruiz's assist. Aidan Rowland made 32 saves.