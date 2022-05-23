Mainland edges Ocean City 2-1 in CAL Tournament semifinal

LINWOOD — No one is sleeping on Will Hoover anymore.

The Mainland Regional High School senior struck out a season-high 11 in six innings as the third-seeded Mustangs beat second-seeded Ocean City 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League baseball tournament semifinal. Mainland (17-5) will play at top-seeded St. Augustine (21-1) for the league title Thursday.

“Last year I was what people call a sleeper,” Hoover said. “Nobody saw me coming up.”

Hoover has a 2.46 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings this season. The left-hander is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in this last three starts. He has emerged as the Mustangs' No. 1 starter, a role held last year by Chase Petty, who threw 100 mph and was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins.

“To step into the role as the No. 1 pitcher, it’s a lot of expectations,” Hoover said. “It’s a big role to take, but I try my best. I don’t throw 102, but I get the job done.”

Senior catcher Cole Campbell led the Mainland offense with two hits and a run scored. Nick Wagner knocked in the winning run with a single in the top of the sixth. Hoover left after six innings because he reached the 110-pitch count limit. Freshman Finn Haines struck out two and got the final three outs for the save.

This is the inaugural CAL Tournament. The league decided to start tournaments in other sports after the success of the league’s boys and girls basketball tournaments in the winter.

Mainland and Ocean City are rivals in every sport, especially in baseball. The teams split their regular-season meetings this year and shared the CAL National Division titles. Fans crowded behind the backstop on a sunny day to watch Monday’s game. Mainland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, and Ocean City (16-7) is No. 10.

Ocean City had its chances early against Hoover. Jack Hoag and Dylan Oliver led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, but Hoover retired the next three hitters without a run scoring.

Ocean City scored its run in the bottom of second on Shawn Repetti’s RBI fielder’s choice, but the Red Raiders then left the bases loaded.

Mainland tied the game in the top of the fifth when Cohen Cook singled, stole second and scored on a throwing error, one of four errors Ocean City committed.

Campbell led off the top of the sixth with a single and then stole second and third.

Wagner knocked Campbell in with an RBI single.

“If you put the swings in, all good things happen,” Campbell said. “It’s always tight when we play Ocean City. It’s always back and forth.”

Meanwhile, Hoover got stronger as the game went on. He allowed just two hits over his final four innings and struck out the side in his sixth and final inning.

“We were able to keep a lot of (Ocean City’s) top guys off balance with curveball, changeup, changeup,” Campbell said. “Then we were hitting them with the high fastball. They didn’t know it was coming. It was so unpredictable, it was hard to hit. The thing about Hoover is he commands three pitches, and he’s crafty.”

Mainland coach Billy Kern had no concerns about turning to Haines to close the game. The Mustangs promoted Haines from the junior varsity

“He’s going to throw a lot of big innings for us down the stretch,” Kern said. “He’s confident. He belongs out there, and he knows it.”

Both Kern and Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said the tournament will help their teams get ready for the South Jersey playoffs, which start June 1.

“We got a taste of playoff baseball,” Bristol said. “In playoff baseball, it’s win or go home. We didn’t answer the bell today. Hats off to Hoover. He pitched great. You can’t make errors. You have to get timely hits. We didn’t do that today, and they did.”

St. Augustine advanced with a win over fourth-seeded Buena Regional. The Hermits are in the midst of a banner season. They are ranked No. 1 and won the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic last week.

“You see some of the rankings, and we’re kind of under where we think we should be,” Campbell said. “We’re just there (Thursday) to prove we should be up there with the top teams.”

St. Augustine 8, Buena Regional 6

Ryan Weingartner knocked in the go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth of this CAL tournament semifinal.

Andrew Gaines struck out three and pitched scoreless fifth and sixth innings to improve to 6-0 . Weingartner got the game’s final three outs for his fourth save.

Kyle Neri and Cole Frye each had two hits and an RBI for the Hermits.

Tre Carano was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Buena.

