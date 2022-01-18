Mainland edges Atlantic City 55-51 in Elite 11 matchup

With 4:42 left, Dirkes hit a jumper to regain the lead 49-47. After a technical foul, Dirkes made two free throws to extend the lead to 51-47. With 1:57 left, Mainland led 51-50, but Dirkes made two more free throws to make it 53-50.

“And that is what you expect out of your seniors,” said Mainland coach Scott Betson, “especially one that is outstanding as (Dirkes).”

Dirkes finished 12 for 16 from the line.

“She is a stud,” Betson said. “She has been in pressure before in the multiple sports she plays.”

Dirkes also made a free throw with 16.8 seconds left.

“It couldn’t be more exciting,” she said. “Especially for an underclassmen like Bella (to make that tying 3). Those moments she is going to remember the rest of her life. And, it helps the team out so much.”

Mainland came out strong to start the game, leading 7-0 after the first two minutes. But Atlantic City soon answered back, finishing the quarter on a 17-6 run.

The Vikings lead 33-26 at halftime.