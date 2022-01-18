Mainland edges Atlantic City 55-51 in Elite 11 matchup

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team had not played since Jan. 8 due to opponents canceling for various reasons.
Maybe that was the reason the Mustangs trailed at halftime Tuesday. But that first half was needed to regroup, senior Camryn Dirkes said.
“We tried our best not to make it a slow start, but it ended up being that way,” Dirkes said. “It was just a matter of us coming out in the second half. Dialing in is our motto.”
Dirkes proved her leadership in the second half to lead the Mustangs to a 55-51 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Mainland (8-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Atlantic City (6-4) is ranked No. 5. The Mustangs, who are 5-0 in the division, took first place with the win. Atlantic City, which is 5-1, fell to second place.
“I think it was a full team effort,” said Dirkes, who noted the team scrimmaged at practice last week. “Everyone played well and contributed.”
Dirkes scored a game-high 20 points. But her most important contribution came in the forth quarter.
Sophomore Bella Mazur hit a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in regulation that tied the game 47-47.
With 4:42 left, Dirkes hit a jumper to regain the lead 49-47. After a technical foul, Dirkes made two free throws to extend the lead to 51-47. With 1:57 left, Mainland led 51-50, but Dirkes made two more free throws to make it 53-50.
“And that is what you expect out of your seniors,” said Mainland coach Scott Betson, “especially one that is outstanding as (Dirkes).”
Dirkes finished 12 for 16 from the line.
“She is a stud,” Betson said. “She has been in pressure before in the multiple sports she plays.”
Dirkes also made a free throw with 16.8 seconds left.
“It couldn’t be more exciting,” she said. “Especially for an underclassmen like Bella (to make that tying 3). Those moments she is going to remember the rest of her life. And, it helps the team out so much.”
Mainland came out strong to start the game, leading 7-0 after the first two minutes. But Atlantic City soon answered back, finishing the quarter on a 17-6 run.
The Vikings lead 33-26 at halftime.
“(A.C.) is really good at what they do, and they made it real hectic,” Betson said. “Early on, we got there and finished. And then, when they made their run, it’s because we turned the ball over and we weren’t running good stuff on offense.”
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led the Vikings with 12 points, including six in the second quarter when the team was on a roll. Naysha Suarez-Rivera scored 10. Sanai Garrison Macon scored eight. Zashirah Jackson Alexis Gormley each scored seven for the Vikings.
The game was intense until the end.
“It’s really hard to replicate that type of pressure at practice because they are so athletic,” Betson said of Atlantic City.
Mainland started the third quarter on a 6-0. The Mustangs outscored the Vikings 16-10. Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs each scored six during that run. Boggs scored with 2:06 left in the third to give Mainland a 38-36 lead.
But Gormley hit a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to give Atlantic City a 43-42 lead. Gormley also gave her team a 47-44 lead in the fourth.
But the Mustangs outscored the Vikings 13-8 in the fourth to seal the victory.
“It’s a big win. (A.C.) is a super talented team,” Betson said. “I think everyone knew this was going to be one of the bigger matchups. It’s games like this that kids sign up to play high school sports for.”
Mazur finished with 13 points. Her sister, Ava Mazur, scored nine, including a 3-pointer. Kasey Bretones scored two.
“That’s the great thing about us. We are so versatile,” Dirkes said. “It was fun to get out there and play again.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
