GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two Press Elite 11 teams and rivals swam a competitive and thrilling sectional final Wednesday that went down to the final event.

Zach Vasser knew his relay team had to win.

Vasser Evan Falk, Alex Savov and Mason Bushay won the 400-yard medley relay to lead the second-seeded Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team to an 87-83 victory over top-seeded Ocean City in the South Jersey Group B final.

Mainland, No. 8 in The Elite 11, improved to 8-4. The Red Raiders, ranked sixth, fell to 9-4. Ocean City won the sectional title last season.

"It's always good to win. Winning South Jersey is something we haven't done in a while," Vasser said. "It feels great. It wasn't the way we wanted it to happen, but a win is a win. We are happy and will continue to swim fast and prepare for what's next. It feels great all around."

The Mustangs, which led 79-77 entering the final event, won the 400 medley relay in 3:20.06. Vasser, a senior leader, rallied his teammates and told them they had to swim fast.

"Everyone did great knowing how important it was," Vasser said. "It felt great to come out on top."

Vasser also won the 200 and 500 freestyles. Bushay, Folk, Liam Kennedy and Vasser won the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.41). Last season, Vasser was a first-team All Star and placed third in the 500 freestyle at the Meet of Champions.

"In his four years here, he has just gotten better and better," Mainland coach Brian Booth said of Vasser. "I think last year he just jumped out of his shell a little bit and showed how good he can be. He has just been a force all year in whatever we put him in."

Ocean City won four of the first five races and led 46-32 Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong and Matt Bell won the 200 medley relay (1:38.39). Pat Armstrong won the 200 individual medley (1:57.76) and 100 butterfly (52.81). Neal won the 50 freestyle (21.67).

Ocean City had some disqualifications in the 200 freestyle relay, which hurt the Red Raiders in such a close meet.

"It was a tremendous effort by the boys (Wednesday) and I give my credit to Ocean City," Booth said. "If it wasn't for the DQ, they win this meet. But my boys fought hard. I'm proud of them. They did everything I asked them to do. I can't be more proud of them."

Mainland won the next four races. Bushay placed first in the 100 freestyle (47.59) and Savov won the 100 backstroke (54.90).

Ocean City's Neal won the 100 breastroke (1:01.16).

"Throughout this season, there were ups and there were downs," Vasser said. "But just overcoming it and getting this title, everything was worth it."

The Mustangs lost three straight meets earlier in the season to St. Augustine Prep, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township. All three are ranked in the Elite 11 but Mainland is typically a perennial power in the Cape-Atlantic League, and the Mustangs don't always have losing skids.

But the season was capped with a sectional title.

"I'm super excited for the boys," Booth said. "They have worked all year. All teams worked hard, but to be rewarded with a championship is always special. And I told them to enjoy it because you never know when it can happen again. I hope they enjoy this and we get back to work for wherever we go next."