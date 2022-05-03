Mainland comes back, defeats No. 11 Lower in girls lacrosse: Late Monday roundup

Charlotte Walcoff scored nine goals to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 19-14 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

The Caper Tigers, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, led 9-7 at halftime.

Walcoff added five ground balls and two assists. Teammate Julianna Medina had four ground balls, three goals and three assists. Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored twice and had an assist. Lani Ford scored twice. Jane Meade added three ground balls. Sienna Gizelbach scored once. Kylie Kurtz made eight saves.

Sabrina Faulkner led with five ground balls, four goals and three assists for Lower (10-3), which had entered on a seven-game winning streak. Lower had only lost once to a CAL opponent, its season-opening game to Middle Township. Julia Gibson added three assists and two goals for the Caper Tigers. Maddie Schiffbauer had two goals and two assists. Maggie Boyle scored twice and added an assist. Tessa Hueber, Brianna Loper, Jenna O'Neill and Sianna King each scored once. Allyson Walsh made six saves, Sophia Vitelli made three.

Holy Spirit 19, Millville 5: Hanna Watson had seven assists and two goals for the Spartans (9-3). Maddie Abbott scored four. Sienna Calhoun scored three and added an assist. Maggie Cella added three assists and two goals. Leah Corkhill had two assists and a goal. Mariah Nell and Kira Murray each scored once and had an assist. Taylor Murphy and Emma Watson each scored once.

Middle Twp. 15, Absegami 1: Brianna Robinson scored five for the Panthers (5-7). Carmen O'Hara added six ground balls and three goals. Abbie Teefy had three assists and scored twice. Eliza Billingham had two goals and two assists. Holly Mader scored once and had an assist. Maddyn McAnaney and Carmen Rovira each scored once. Olivia Rodgers made three saves.

The Braves fell to 1-8.

No. 10 Lacey Twp. 14, Donovan Catholic 5: Julia Wentworth scored twice for Donovan Catholic (3-6). Evelynn Sernotti made 11 saves. Lacey (10-3) led 9-1 at halftime. The Lions are ranked No. 10. No further information was available

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 St. Augustine 11, Rumson-Fair Haven 10: Luke Hendricks scored in overtime for the. Hermits (9-1). Last season, Rumson-Fair Haven won the South Jersey Group II title and advanced to the state Group II final. It was a matchup between two of the top teams in the state, and the Hermits were able to win their seventh straight game.

The Bulldogs led 4-0 in the second quarter, but St. Augustine later led 6-5 and 9-7. The Bulldogs (11-4) soon tied the game 9-9. Billy Hughes scored for the Hermits to give them a 10-9 lead. Rumson killed off two penalties with under two minutes, regained possession and forced overtime. St. Augustine's Jackson Tinari won the faceoff in overtime and, after a long possession, Hendricks scored the winning goal.

Holy Spirit 18, Mainland Reg. 8: Joe DeGaetano scored four for the Mustangs (5-7). Harrison LaMonica scored twice. Jake Sokalski had a team-leading six ground balls. Elliot Post and Jack Walcoff each had four. Jude Maurer scored once and had an assist. Jack Venneman had a goal. Carter Mostecki made nine saves. Tommy Shenkus made eight.

The Spartans improved to 9-1.

No. 7 Cherry Hill East 12, Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Tyler Short and Jason Jaczko each scored three for Cherry Hill East (8-1), which is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Ryan Landis made 14 saves. The Eagles fell to 6-4. No further information was available.

Boys volleyball

Central Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Central (9-4) won by set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-14. For the Lions (4-8), Mason Mozal led with 15 digs. Paul Introna had 11 assists, five service points and two digs. Engel Brian added eight digs, seven service points and six kills. Kody Besser had six kills. For Central, Gianni Smith led with 24 assists.

