HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE MONDAY

Mainland comes back, defeats No. 11 Lower in girls lacrosse: Late Monday roundup

Charlotte Walcoff scored nine goals to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 19-14 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

The Caper Tigers, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, led 9-7 at halftime.

Walcoff added five ground balls and two assists. Teammate Julianna Medina had four ground balls, three goals and three assists. Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored twice and had an assist. Lani Ford scored twice. Jane Meade added three ground balls. Sienna Gizelbach scored once. Kylie Kurtz made eight saves.

Sabrina Faulkner led with five ground balls, four goals and three assists for Lower (10-3), which had entered on a seven-game winning streak. Lower had only lost once to a CAL opponent, its season-opening game to Middle Township. Julia Gibson added three assists and two goals for the Caper Tigers. Maddie Schiffbauer had two goals and two assists. Maggie Boyle scored twice and added an assist. Tessa Hueber, Brianna Loper, Jenna O'Neill and Sianna King each scored once. Allyson Walsh made six saves, Sophia Vitelli made three.

Holy Spirit 19, Millville 5: Hanna Watson had seven assists and two goals for the Spartans (9-3). Maddie Abbott scored four. Sienna Calhoun scored three and added an assist. Maggie Cella added three assists and two goals. Leah Corkhill had two assists and a goal. Mariah Nell and Kira Murray each scored once and had an assist. Taylor Murphy and Emma Watson each scored once.

Middle Twp. 15, Absegami 1: Brianna Robinson scored five for the Panthers (5-7). Carmen O'Hara added six ground balls and three goals. Abbie Teefy had three assists and scored twice. Eliza Billingham had two goals and two assists. Holly Mader scored once and had an assist. Maddyn McAnaney and Carmen Rovira each scored once. Olivia Rodgers made three saves.

The Braves fell to 1-8.

No. 10 Lacey Twp. 14, Donovan Catholic 5: Julia Wentworth scored twice for Donovan Catholic (3-6). Evelynn Sernotti made 11 saves. Lacey (10-3) led 9-1 at halftime. The Lions are ranked No. 10. No further information was available 

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 St. Augustine 11, Rumson-Fair Haven 10: Luke Hendricks scored in overtime for the. Hermits (9-1). Last season, Rumson-Fair Haven won the South Jersey Group II title and advanced to the state Group II final. It was a matchup between two of the top teams in the state, and the Hermits were able to win their seventh straight game.

The Bulldogs led 4-0 in the second quarter, but St. Augustine later led 6-5 and 9-7. The Bulldogs (11-4) soon tied the game 9-9. Billy Hughes scored for the Hermits to give them a 10-9 lead. Rumson killed off two penalties with under two minutes, regained possession and forced overtime. St. Augustine's Jackson Tinari won the faceoff in overtime and, after a long possession, Hendricks scored the winning goal.

Holy Spirit 18, Mainland Reg. 8: Joe DeGaetano scored four for the Mustangs (5-7). Harrison LaMonica scored twice. Jake Sokalski had a team-leading six ground balls. Elliot Post and Jack Walcoff each had four. Jude Maurer scored once and had an assist. Jack Venneman had a goal. Carter Mostecki made nine saves. Tommy Shenkus made eight.

The Spartans improved to 9-1.

No. 7 Cherry Hill East 12, Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Tyler Short and Jason Jaczko each scored three for Cherry Hill East (8-1), which is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Ryan Landis made 14 saves. The Eagles fell to 6-4. No further information was available.

Boys volleyball

Central Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Central (9-4) won by set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-14. For the Lions (4-8), Mason Mozal led with 15 digs. Paul Introna had 11 assists, five service points and two digs. Engel Brian added eight digs, seven service points and six kills. Kody Besser had six kills. For Central, Gianni Smith led with 24 assists.

Golf and tennis

Boys/coed golf

No. 11 Cedar Creek 158, Holy Spirit 196, Oakcrest 205

At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)

HS: Joe Aiello 47, Nate Vekteris 50, Sal Palmeri 49, Bobby Lee 50

CC: Andrew Squire 38, Dylan Guercioni 39, Hunter Stubley 39, Mike Loper 42

O: Andrew Smith 48, Varsha Mudalair 49, Colin Veltri 49, Aidan Flynn 59

Birdies: Guercioni, Stubley CC

Records: H.S. 3-5; C.C. 9-0; O 7-7

Ocean City 173, Vineland 201

At Vineland (par 34)

OC: Alex Bayham 39, Alex Loesch 43, Sam Ritti 45, Garrett Rowand 46

V: Eoghan Edgar 45, Gino Descalzi 51, Joey Schmidt 52, Dominic Lopergolo 53

Records: O.C. 7-3; Vineland 2-11

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 138, ACIT 183

At Green Tree Golf Course (par 36)

M: Evan Goldberg 34, Xander Matik 34, Xander Matik 36, Jake Hennelly 37

A: Dylan Williamson 44, Kenneth Souder 47, Luca Canesi 44, Luca Canesi 61

Birdies: Goldberg (4), Matik (3), Freed (2), Hennelly

Records: Mainland 9-0; ACIT 3-10

Pinelands Reg. 187, Point Pleasant Borough 200

At Atlantis Golf Course (par 36)

PR: Brandon Tyhanic 41, Tom Reilly 42, Grace Klements 48, Luke Shertenlieb 56, Jillian Becker 56

PP: James Georges 45, Mailon Kent 47, Gavin Morris 53, Ryan Hall 55, James Tiroly 61

Birdies: Georges Hole PP; Reilly PR

Records: Pinelands 8-1; Point 3-10

Clayton 192, Cumberland Reg. 204

At Running Deer Golf Club (par 36)

CL: Caleb Bennet 43, Hayes Hulitt 49, John Keefe 49, Gilbert Williams 51

CR: Brandon Glaspey 43, Sam Thompson 51, Gavin Goldsborough 53, Chase Matish 57

Records: Cumberland 4-7; Clayton 6-3

Hammonton 165, Millville 196

At Centerton Country Club (par 35)

H: Shane McSorley 40, Nick Iuliucci 40, Luca Gherardi 42, Connor Eberly 43

M: Steven Dondero 48, Owen Gilson 49, Blake Gifford 49, Mason Markee 50

Records: Hammonton 5-4; Millville 4-6

Girls golf

Southern Regional 209, Toms River South 243, Toms River North 253, 

At Toms River (par 36)

SR: Madelyn Beirne 46, Mary Kate Reilly 47, Samantha Reilly 57, Ashley Pierson 59, Julie Simms 59

TRS: Caitlyn Szczypinski 53, Hailey Leatherman 61, Isabella Archiello 64, Abbie Gresek 65

TRN: Riley Stryker 54, Katelyn Rizzo 62, Abigail Youngblood 68, Lea Gatpolintan 69

Records: Southern 11-0; TRS 1-6; TRN 0-5

Boys tennis

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 1

Singles: Donovan Sullivan E d. Michael Walton 4-6, 6-0, 10-8; Alex Wise M d. Geda 6-4, 6-0; Evan Himmelstein M d. Benjamin Zhang 6-0, 7-6

Doubles: Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen M d. Brian Zheng-Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-0; Aaryan Deshpande-John Palaia M d. Jimmy Zhuang and James White 6-1, 6-0

Records: Mainland 10-0; EHT 3-4

Millville 5, Hammonton 0

Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Brett Hare 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Crain d. Chris Volk 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Sooy d. Lucas Iuluicci 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicolas Meehan d. Tyler Puccio-Ryan Ulerick 6-1, 6-1; Parker Swift-Ethan Dalgleish d. Steven Zeng-Stanley Smith 6-0, 6-0

Records: Hammonton 0-12; Millville 6-2

No. 10 Middle Township 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Justin Wen d. Kyle Espina 7-5, 6-2; Shane Kern d. Thomas Pham 6-0, 6-0; Tommy Barber d. Keagan Samuel 6-2, 7-5

Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline d. Shrij Dave-Nich Kiritharan 6-0, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas d. Angelo Cuerquis-Lui Toca 6-1, 6-0

Records: Middle 10-1; Oakcrest 4-5

Atlantic City 4, St. Augustine 1

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Vincent Polistina 7-6, 6-1; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Tanner Roth 6-3, 6-4; Cole Polistina SA d. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Matthew Mears-Reed Burns AC d. John Terista-Warren Garland 1-6, 6-2, 7-6; Srijohn Roy-Hiro Das AC d. Nathaniel Paradela-Jackson Kuzma 6-7, 7-6, 10-8

Records: AC 4-5; St. Augustine 2-8

No. 5 Pinelands Reg. 5, Lacey Twp. 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Brian Kuczko 6-0, 6-0; Ashish Gainder d. TJ Cooke 6-1, 7-5; James Cahill d. Jack Costa 4-6, 6-1, 10-6

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy d. Michael Cooper-Dylan O'Rourke 6-0, 6-3; Michael Staino-Aiden Falduto d. Anthony Constantino-David Murphy 6-2, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 12-1; Lacey 6-4

