Mainland boys tennis team stays undefeated with close win Ocean City: Roundup

Alex Wise and Evan Himmelstein won second and third singles, respectively, as the undefeated Mainland Regional High School boy tennis team earned a 3-2 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Friday.

Wise defeated Kraig Redmond 6-0, 6-0. Himmelstein won 6-3, 6-3 over Evan Cho. The Mustangs' Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia won 6-2, 6-1 over Chris Ganter and Jackson Barnes in second doubles. Mainland improved to 4-0.

For the Red Raiders (4-1), Charles DiCicco defeated Mike Walton 6-4, 6-2 in first singles. Colin Bowman and Sawyer Lomax won 7-5, 7-5 over Joe Dib and Chris Guillen in second doubles.

Baseball

Mainland Reg. 10, Gloucester 3: Cohen Cook pitched six innings and struck out six to earn the win. He also doubled and scored three runs. Sam Wood had three hits. Brandon Sharkey hit a two-run in the fifth to help the Mustangs a 7-3 lead. Mainland added three run in the sixth.

Softball

ACIT 13, Cape May Tech 3: Lola Sarni and Gianna Gonzalez each had two RBIs and scored two for the Red Hawks (2-3). Kiara Flanagan drove in two and scored one. Samantha Passalaqua drew three walks and scored four. Sophia Philippou had an RBI and scored once. Maura Furst struck out 11 in four innings.

ACIT led 2-0 after three innings, but took control of the game after a seven-run fourth to take a 9-0 lead. ACIT added four runs in the fifth, which ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Bailey Baybo, Hanna Norcross and Sophia Cirino scored for Cape May Tech (2-2).

Delsea Reg. 11, Middle Twp. 0: Isabella D'Alonzo had the only hit for the Panthers (3-5). For the Crusaders (6-1), Gianna Dougherty pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts. Samantha Deegan doubled and had three RBIs.

