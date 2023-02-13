The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team beat visiting Cherry Hill West 93-77 in a South Jersey Public B semifinal meet Monday.

Mason Bushay, Justin Yon and Zach Vasser each had two individual wins for the Mustangs (7-4), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Bushay was also on two winning relay teams, and Vasser and Yon were on one apiece.

The second-seeded Mustangs will swim rival and top-seeded Ocean City at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the S.J. Public B championship at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Ocean City, the defending champion, beat fifth-seeded Shawnee 108-62 in the other Public B semifinal.

“We did alright today,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “We’re happy with the win. It was the first time the boys swam alone (without a girls meet being held at the same time), so there was not a lot of rest. We need to improve on that for Wednesday.”

Bushay led off the winning 200-meter medley relay and anchored the first-place 400 freestyle relay. He also won the 100 free (53.46 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.15). Yon captured the 200 individual medley (2:25.00) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.63). Vasser took the 200 free (2:01.78) and the 400 free (4:25.61). Liam Kennedy won the 50 free (25.56) and had a relay win.

South Jersey Public A semifinal

At Egg Harbor Township, meters

(2) Egg Harbor Township 106, (3) Cherokee 64: The second-seeded Eagles (7-1), ranked third in the Elite 11, will swim the winner between top-seeded Cherry Hill East and No. 4 GCIT on Wednesday for the S.J. Public A boys swimming title. No other information was available

Boys basketball

Tri-County Conference Tournament quarterfinals

Wildwood 61, Triton Regional 55: Junior Hans led the host Warriors (20-5) with 26 points, and Alex Daniel scored 20. Jordan Fusik added 11. Wildwood trailed 27-23 at halftime but outscored Triton 38-28 in the second half. Jayon Sanders-Cash had 14 for Triton (17-8) and Tyshaun Baker finished with 12.

Cumberland Regional 86, Pennsville 50: Ethan Turner led all scorers with 39 points for visiting Cumberland (7-17) and Lukas Weist scored 21. DJ Mosley contributed 10. Drew Nakai added eight, and Kaleb Green and Mark Salgodo each had three.

For Pennsville (9-13), Luke Wood led with 28, and Daniel Saulin and Chase Burchfield each scored six.

Other games

Ocean City 85, Cape May Tech 37: Omero Chevere scored 14 for host Ocean City (11-12), and Sean Sakers and Dino Christensen added 12 and 10, respectively. Charlie LaBarre and Kori Segich each scored nine and Dylan Schlatter had eight. For Cape May Tech (0-19), Ben Lynch led with 18, and Chance Ginyard scored seven.

Girls basketball

Buena Regional 30, Gloucester: Cami Johnson and Adriana Capone scored nine points each to lead the Chiefs to the road win.

Sophia Ramos-Garcia added eight, Mya Nicole four to help Buena improve to 10-13. Gloucester City fell to 5-17.

Buena led 17-13 at halftime.

Val Hatterer topped the Lions with seven points.

Cedar Creek 36, Atlantic Christian 29: Jada Hill and Emonie Taylor led the Pirates with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lexi Sears and Nyasia Hill each scored four, Emily Seltzer three and Kileen McNeill two.

Cedar Creek, which trailed 14-12 at halftime, improved to 12-11.

For Atlantic Christian (3-4), Gianna Flynn scored 10, Reyna Lewis eight. Becca Kelley added five, Evangelina Kim four and Paige Noble two.

