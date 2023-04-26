Jack Walcoff scored four goals and added an assist to lead theMainland RegionalHigh School boys lacrosse team to a 17-2 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.
Harrison LaMonica and Jude Maurer each scored three for the Mustangs (7-1). Joe DeGaetano had five assists and scored once. Jack Venneman added three assists and scored once. Maurer added two assists.
Ryan Merryfield, Brian Keenan and Luke Hall each scored once. Anthony Marinelli made three saves.
Daniel Murphy and Shawn 'Brien each scored for Absegami (1-6).
Barnegat 4, Point Pleasant Borough 3: Brian Orio, Robert Trapanese and Spencer Knapp each scored for Point Pleasant (6-2). Colin Cole made 12 saves. The Bengals (8-2) led 3-2 after three quarters. No further information was available.
People are also reading…
Middle Twp. 16, Atlantic City 0: Matthew Brock had five ground balls and won five faceoffs for the Vikings (0-5). Carlo Reyes made 16 saves. The Panthers improved to 4-5. No further information was available.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.