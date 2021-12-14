Mainland boys, girls swim teams defeat Millville

MILLVILLE — Mainland Regional High School boys swimming coach Brian Booth and one of his top performers, Mason Bushay, described Tuesday afternoon as fun.
Bushay finished first in two individual events to lead the Mustangs to an 81-12 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference meet at Holly City Family Center.
The junior won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.12 seconds. Millville’s Liam Mulherin finished second in 1:16. Bushay also won the 100 butterfly (55.22).
Mainland placed first and second in 10 of the 11 races.
Jordyn Ricciotti won the 100 butterfly and contributed in the winning 400 freestyle relay to lead the Mainland girls to a 69-25 victory over the Thunderbolts.
“We were able to have a lot of fun out here, and we all pushed each other,” said Bushay, 16, of Northfield. “I think we all put in a good team effort. Everyone played their own part. We came out here, and we showed up big.”
Carson Vasser, Ryan Brown, Matt Giannantonio and Blaise Valentino won the boys 400 freestyle relay in 3:37.16 for Mainland. Their teammates Bushay, Zach Vasser, Evan Falk and Chris Pozza finished second in 3:42.13.
“They got us on the relay,” Bushay said with a smile. “It was a lot of fun. … When you see your teammates swim fast, you swim faster, too. The energy goes around.”
Booth said of Bushay, “He’s one of our better swimmers, and he showed it (Tuesday). He’s swimming fast, and it’s good to see. Hopefully, we can keep building off that and get him faster for the end of the year.”
Vasser, Giannantonio, Brown and Valentino won the 200 medley relay (1:48.26). Karim Aksenov won the 200 freestyle (2:23.28). Zach Wildman, Alex Generosi, Aksenov and Jack Barnhart finished first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.19). Falk won the 50 freestyle. (24.22), and Zach Vasser won the 100 freestyle (53.24).
Giannantonio won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.82
“We looked nice (Tuesday),” Booth said. “We had some nice races. We are just trying to learn some things early in the year, and hope we get better each way. I’m happy with the performance (Tuesday).
“We are small in number, but we are a work in progress. Trying to get our lineup to the best spot we need it to be. So, we will keep plugging away and keep working hard.”
Mainland improved to 3-0
“We are ready to move forward,” said Bushay, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season. “We are ready to get back to practice, and we are going to keep going along.”
In the girls meet, Ricciotti won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.81. Ricciotti, Monica Iordanov, Aixell Perez and Claudia Booth won the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.90).
Ricciotti said the team has worked hard and that was great to see these results. But the team is even more excited to get back to a normal season, Ricciotti said.
Mainland (2-0) will swim against Egg Harbor Township on Thursday.
“I’m really proud with how hard all the girls have worked because without them, our team would literally be nothing,” Ricciotti said.
“I think we are going to do really well (going forward). There are a lot of changes in our lineup, so it should be really exciting to watch us. We are really confident in every race, so it should be good.”
Mainland girls assistant coach Heather Sickler said Ricciotti “has a fire in her" and is a strong leader who helps her teammates get ready.
“She is a great asset to the team,” Sickler said.
The Mainland girls won nine of the 11 races.
Millville’s Lily Mahabir, Hailey Schwegel, Gabbi Dimapilis and Reese Sheppard won the 200 medley relay (2:09). Sheppard also won the 100 backstroke (1:14.10).
Mainland’s Booth won the 200 freestyle (2:11.13). Alivia Wainwright won the 200 individual medley 2:23.12. Laci Denn won the 50 freestyle (27.10). Ella Culmone finished first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.83). Kyra White, Cassidy Thomas, Sophie Goldstein, Samantha Camey won the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.46).
The Mustangs finished first and second in six events, and had at least two in the top three in each race.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Sickler said. “I’m really proud of them. … (Going forward), we just have to keep spreading positivity, keep working hard and pushing each other every day.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.