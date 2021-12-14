Mainland boys, girls swim teams defeat Millville

Booth said of Bushay, “He’s one of our better swimmers, and he showed it (Tuesday). He’s swimming fast, and it’s good to see. Hopefully, we can keep building off that and get him faster for the end of the year.”

Vasser, Giannantonio, Brown and Valentino won the 200 medley relay (1:48.26). Karim Aksenov won the 200 freestyle (2:23.28). Zach Wildman, Alex Generosi, Aksenov and Jack Barnhart finished first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.19). Falk won the 50 freestyle. (24.22), and Zach Vasser won the 100 freestyle (53.24).

Giannantonio won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.82

“We looked nice (Tuesday),” Booth said. “We had some nice races. We are just trying to learn some things early in the year, and hope we get better each way. I’m happy with the performance (Tuesday).

“We are small in number, but we are a work in progress. Trying to get our lineup to the best spot we need it to be. So, we will keep plugging away and keep working hard.”

Mainland improved to 3-0