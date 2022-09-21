 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Mainland boys earn 1st win of season in intense battle with Absegami: Roundup

hslivesoccer.jpg

Bryan Perez scored in the second overtime to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys soccer team to its first victory this season with a 3-2 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday. 

"The boys were definitely happy to get their first win," Mainland coach Alex Weidman said.

"I think it's been coming. We have been building since the start of the season and we have been really coming into our stride here a little bit."

Nico Calambas and Chikaodi Wokocha scored in the first half for Absegami (0-6), which led 2-0 at halftime. But Mainland (1-6) came out strong in the second half. Alex Wise and Roody Ducasse each scored to tie the game 2-2.

Weidman and the coaching staff kept telling their players a win would come if they continued to work hard. In the second half, they just wanted to play Mainland soccer and "left it all out there and played with their heart on their sleeve," Weidman said. 

Perez, a freshman who has been working his way into the lineup, scored the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second overtime.

"He has been doing what we are asking him to do and he got rewarded (Wednesday) in a crucial time for his team," Weidman said. "That's what we are about. If you put the work in, trust your teammates and look to play within yourself and do your thing, good things come your way. It's good to finally get rewarded.

Karmjeet Nagara made 15 saves for Absegami. Jeff Thomas made three, and Tristan Miller made six for Mainland.

The Braves and the Mustangs will meet again Oct. 7 in Linwood. 

"Always a battle between us and Mainland," Absegami coach Sean Matteo said. "Had the 2-0 lead at half, but Mainland came out with a ton of energy. So, credit to their coaches for making the adjustments at halftime. Looking forward to seeing them in a couple of weeks and putting another great game on the field."

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 6, ACIT 1: Gilmer Mendoza and Nate Nathan Biersbach each scored twice for the Eagles (5-1), No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Matthew Sanchez added two assists. Jude Urban scored once and had an assist. Joey Velardi added a goal. Biersbach and Ryan Evenson each had an assist. Brett Barnes made two saves.

Axel Mayren scored for the Red Hawks (1-3-1).

No. 7 Middle Twp. 7, Wildwood Catholic 1: Steve Berrodin scored three and added an assist for the No. 7 Panthers (6-0). Will Casterline added two assists. Vincent Povio, Eddie Hirsch, Lucas Matthews and Landon Osmundsen each scored once. Colin Jastremski, Matt Sgrignioli, Jason Campbell and Tommy Shagren each had an assist. Devon Bock made two saves. Middle led 4-0 at halftime.

Jimmy Kane scored for the Crusaders (0-5). Jack Cavenas made 20 saves.

Hammonton 2, Millville 1: Carter Bailey and John Waddell scored for the Blue Devils (3-2-2). Michael Darnell made 10 saves. Drew Finch scored off an assist from Shaun McCarthy for Millville (2-2). Matthew Sooy made 13 saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Oakcrest 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Falcons (4-0-2) scored both goals in the first half. LeMarc Rex scored off an assist from Kelvin Urena in the 17th minute. Jack O’Brien scored off an assist from Gabby Dittus in the 39th minute to give Oakcrest a 2-0 lead.

Lower (3-2) scored in the 47th minute off a corner kick.

Cape May Tech 4, St. Joseph 3: Adam Dille scored all four goals for Cape May Tech (2-5). Nick Boehm added two assists. Teddy Woolery and Ethan Morford each had an assist. Nick Boehm made 16 saves. The Wildcats fell to 0-3.

Cumberland Reg. 8, Triton Reg. 1: Jason Angel scored three and had an assist for the Colts (1-3-1). Justen Pace had seven assists and two goals. DJ Mosley and Jovany Hernandez each had an assist and goal. Kevin Baran scored once. Emmanuel Tlatelpa added an assist. Perry Stanger made eight saves. Jose Rodriguez scored for Triton (0-5).

Atlantic City 2, Buena Reg. 1 2OT: Kervening Thelistin scored both goals for the Vikings (3-0). Mario Maldonado-Carrasco and Axel Aguirre-Pastrana each had an assist. Ivan Cordoba made eight saves. Ethan Ennis scored for the Chiefs (3-1-1). Geoff Blasberg made eight saves.

Girls soccer

Mainland Reg. 2, Vineland 0: Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor scored for the Mustangs (2-3-1). Hannah Cipkins and Jane Meade each had an assist. Genevieve Morrison made six saves. Hannah Jara made three for the Fighting Clan (3-2).

Southern Reg. 3, Jackson Memorial 2: Sarah Boyd scored off an assist from Rory Hagen in overtime for the Rams (1-4). Southern scored twice in the second half. Chloe Messer had a goal and an assist for Jackson Liberty (2-5).

Lacey Twp. 3, Manchester Twp. 0: Natalie McGovern scored twice for the Lions (2-2-1). Reece Paget added three assists. Beth Stephens scored once. Goalie Ava Schmidt earned the shutout.

Girls volleyball

Oakcrest 2, ACIT 0: The Braves (4-3) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-19. The previously undefeated Red Hawks fell to 4-1. No further information was available.

Mainland Reg. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Mustangs (5-1) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-23. The CAper Tigers fell to 4-3. No further information was available.

Girls tennis, cross country

Girls tennis

Barnegat 5, Lakewood 0

Singles: Sophia Vallerruden d. Ana Salazar 6-1, 6-2; alia Fraser d. Areli Valencia 6-0, 6-0; Victoria VanWagner d. Mari Flores 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad-Catherine Ryan d. Allisson Gurrusquiata-Perla Villanueva 6-2, 6-1; Kayla Nichols-Jocelyn Ziarko d. Penelope Carnival-Tiarah Thompson 6-0, 6-0

Records: Barnegat 3-6; Lakewood 1-5

Absegami 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Olivia Hughes d. Michaela Hearn 6-0, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes d. Samantha McDow 6-1, 6-1; Sarina Pollino d. Bindiya Dave 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Neha Pandeya-Alyssa Bailey d. Vanessa Lee-Gabrielle Tropiano 6-1, 6-1; Madison Band-Sophia Jenkins d. Steale Jordan-Trinity Brown 6-1, 6-4

Records: Absegami 5-1; Oakcrest 4-4

Atlantic City 4, Hammonton 1

Singles: Gracie Kappauf H d. Mayla Burns 6-3, 6-4; Hannah Frebowitz AC d. Natalie Sole 6-1, 6-0; Cece Marota AC d. Adrianna Palmore 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Rosie Miltenberger-Mia Marota AC d. Isabella Royer-Laila Palmore 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-7; Ellie Carrasco-Maya Hernandez AC d. Mia Donio-Samantha Irwin 7-5, 7-6 (11-9)

Records: Atlantic City 2-6; Hammonton 1-6

Southern Reg. 3, Brick Memorial 2

Singles: Haley Ingenito B d. Gabby Tapia 6-1, 6-0; Gulnora Kuchkorova B d. Rachel Perry 6-4, 3-6, 10-5; Grace Schriever S d. Morgan Benson 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Victoria Castaldi-Finley Gaskill S d. Gabriella Freay and Chantell Mendez 6-0, 6-1; Delaney Bartram-Emily Whitehead S d. Lisa Clearwater-Ameliyah Williams 6-1, 6-1

Records: Southern 5-3; Brick 2-3

Girls cross country

Cedar Creek 22, Lower Cape May Reg. 39

1. Riley Lerner CC 21:58; 2. Kaitlyn Crouthamel L 22:39; 3. Alexis Sears CC 22:45; 4. Jenna Hill L 24:37; 5. Abigail Clapp CC 25:11; 6. Leah Denmead CC 27:18; 7. Chloe Arnold CC 27:25; 8. Alana Crosson CC 27:52; 9. Blair Morfit CC 28:14; 10. Brigd Whitney L 29:00

Boys cross county

St. Augustine 22, Cedar Creek 33; Cedar Creek 19, Lower CApe May 42; St. Augustine 20, Lower Cape May 43

1. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:30; 2. Jack Cura L 17:37; 3. Pete Tampelinni SA1 9:05; 4. Vinny Polistina SA 20:35; 5. Dom Polistina SA 20:56; 6. Brayden Parker, CC 21:06; 7. John Wingate SA 21:07; 8. Jose Hernandez, SA 21:08; 9. Sean Martino, CC 21:09; 10. Kai MacNeill CC 21:10

