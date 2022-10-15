Mainland boys defeat Buena: Late Friday roundup

Karim Aksenov, Owen Chew and Alex Wise each scored as the Mainland Regional High School defeated Buena Regional 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

The Mustangs (6-8-1) have won two straight and are 6-2-1 in their last nine games. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime.

Jake Harris scored off an assist from Jaden DelValle for the Chiefs (5-5-1). Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves.

Field hockey

Middle Twp. 3, Mainland Reg. 1: Maddy Scarpa, Eliza Billingham and Mia Elisano scored for the Panthers (9-3-2). Gwen Boal and Abbie Teefy each had an assist. Paige Corbett scored off an assist from Michaela Werber for Mainland (5-8-1). Farley O'Brien made 10 saves.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Neptune 0: Alyssa Ruland and Akayla Palmucci scored for the Wildcats (5-5). Ruland, Brianna Cataffo and Abigail Romanek each had an assist. Emma Kohler made three saves. Kaya Green made 17 for Neptune (3-10).

Williamstown 3, Egg Harbor twp. 2: Kyla Stasium, Mia Foti and Julia Verratti scored for Williamstown (5-7). Taylor Patterson and Jenna Gray scored for the Eagles (9-4-2). Brianne Macchia had an assist. Semra Alabarda made seven saves.

Salem 3, Buena Reg 0: Morgan VanDover, Autumn Foote and Marissa Bower scored for Salem (8-5). Manya Karpiak made 17 saves for the Chiefs (0-11).

Triton Reg. 8, Cumberland Reg. 0: Olivia Broome scored four and added an assist for Triton (10-1). Aurelia McManis scored three. Addison McManis made seven saves. Katelyn Edminster made 21 for the Colts (4-6).

Girls soccer

Lower Cape May Reg. 6, Wildwood 1: Joanna Bonney scored two for the Caper Tigers (8-4). Kaia Ray, Jasmine Levengood, Kaitlyn McGuigan and Tessa Hueber each scored once. Isabella Lund and Adeanna Paz each had an assist. Kiara Soto made two saves.

Kaydence Oakley scored for the Warriors (3-10). Sinaia Strohman-Hills made 19 saves.

Pennsville 1, Buena Reg. 0: Anikka Macalino scored in the second half for Pennsville (8-5). Ashlynn Borden made eight saves. Jadarys Morales made 12 for the Chiefs (3-8-2).

Jackson Memorial 2, Southern Reg. 1: Gianna Simon scored in the second half for the Rams (2-10-1). The goal was the 44th of her career and, the most in a career in program history. The previous record was 43, which was set 2020 graduate Megan Lockwood.

Renee Wanzor had a goal and assist for Jackson Memorial (7-8). Gianna Berkley made seven save as her team advanced to the semifinals of the the Shore Conference Tournament.

Middle Twp. 2, Cedar Creek 0: Olivia Sgrignioli and Gracie Repici scored, and Ciara DiMauro and Eva DiMitrov each had assists for the Panthers (9-2). Angelina Lorenzo made three saves. The Pirates fell to 9-4.

Girls volleyball

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 2: The Villagers (7-9) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-17. Lara Barrasso finished with 19 assists and three aces. Riane Regucera added 18 digs. Annalise Kuppel had eight kills, four aces and two blocks. Kaleigh Matlack had six digs. The Caper Tigers fell to 6-10.

Hammonton 2, Absegami 1: The Blue Devils (6-11) won with set scores of 26-24, 17-25, 27-25. The Braves (5-10) Alex Montoya led with 16 digs, and Haisly Man added 12. Isabella Cox had 15 assists and seven aces. Saige Harvey had five kills, and Aanna Morris had seven digs.

Oakcrest 2, Middle Twp. 1: The Falcons (10-7) won their third straight match. Set scores were 22-25, 25-22, 25-12. The Panthers fell to 0-12. No further information was available.