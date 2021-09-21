Mainland boys cross country wins tri-meet: Late Tuesday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team, led by race winner Linden Wineland, beat Ocean City 28-29 in a tri-meet at Vineland on Tuesday.

Mainland (7-0) also beat Vineland 17-43, and O.C. topped Vineland 15-50.

Wineland won in 16 minutes, 6 seconds. O.C.’s Chris Sardy was second in 16:43, and teammate Owen Ritti finished third in 16:48. Mainland’s Ethan Mitnick, Elliot Post and Vaughn Blanchet took the next three places, respectively.

Boys soccer

No. 3 St. Augustine 2, Salesianum (Delaware) 1: Brian Sharkey and Mason Cassady each scored once for the Hermits (5-1), who are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Aidan Davis finished with an assist.

Girls soccer

Middle Township 3, Holy Spirit 2: Olivia Sgrignioli, Sophia Sgrignioli and Ciara DiMauro each scored for the host Panthers (4-0). DiMauro added two assists, and Olivia Sgrignioli had one. The score was 0-0 at halftime.

Ella Petrosh and Sabrina Little scored for the Spartans (3-1).

Field hockey