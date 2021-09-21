Mainland boys cross country team beats Ocean City, Vineland: Late Tuesday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team, led by race winner Linden Wineland, beat Ocean City 28-29 in a tri-meet at Vineland on Tuesday.
Mainland (7-0) also beat Vineland 17-43, and O.C. topped Vineland 15-50.
Wineland won in 16 minutes, 6 seconds. O.C.’s Chris Sardy was second in 16:43, and teammate Owen Ritti finished third in 16:48. Mainland’s Ethan Mitnick, Elliot Post and Vaughn Blanchet took the next three places, respectively.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middle Township 3, Holy Spirit 2: Olivia Sgrignioli, Sophia Sgrignioli and Ciara DiMauro each scored for the host Panthers (4-0). DiMauro added two assists, and Olivia Sgrignioli had one. The score was 0-0 at halftime.
Ella Petrosh and Sabrina Little scored for the Spartans (3-1).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Middle Township 1: The host Villagers rallied to win with scores of 20-25, 25-9 and 25-15. Ava Barasso had 12 assists and six aces for host OLMA (3-2). Sophia Sacco had six kills, and Ivy Jaep had six digs and five aces.
Cross country, tennis results
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Mainland Regional 28, Ocean City 29;
Mainland Regional 17, Vineland 43;
Ocean City 15, Vineland 50
1. Linden Wineland M 16:06; 2. Chris Sardy OC 16:43; 3. Owen Ritti OC 16:48; 4. Ethan Mitnick M 17:02; 5. Elliot Post M 17:06; 6. Vaughn Blanchet M 17:17; 7. Nick Scarangelli OC 17:41; 8. Nigel Collins OC 17:58; 9. Reece Wagner OC 18:02; 10. Matt Hoffman OC 18:11; 11. Kal Heyman OC 18:35; 12. Colin Abbott OC 19:13; 13. Matthew Neri V 19:46; 14. Charlie Dunner OC 19:47; 15. Sebastian Mercado V 19:59.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Atlantic City 25, Hammonton 31;
Atlantic City 21, Absegami 34;
Hammonton 26, Absegami 29
1. Maddie Dischert AC 21:39; 2. Natalie Clauhs H 23:08; 3. Bridget Roche AC 23:13; 4. Julianna Ruhf H 23:34; 5. Eileen Roche AC 24:58; 6. Micale Moeler AB 25:21; 7. Harley Mauger H 25:25; 8. Samantha Periera AC 26:12; 9. Isabella DeStefano AB.
GIRLS TENNIS
Our Lady of Mercy 4, Woodstown 1
Singles-Abigail Melle W d. Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 6-2; Jessica Haddad O d. Allison Petrin 6-2, 6-1; Jenna D’Orio O d. Lucy Miller 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles-Amani Malickel-Bella Martinez O d. Hannah Ashfield-Erica Windsor 6-2, 6-0; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Cara Delia-Kristina Krishna 7-5, 6-0.
Records-Woodstown 2-3; OLMA 6-1.
Ocean City 5, Bridgeton 0
Singles-Alexis Allegretto d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Stempin d. Lisett Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Charis Holmes d. Paulina Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles-Ciera Howard-Noelle Graham d. Maria Shelton-Destiny Hughes 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Pontari-Liz Drain d. Ashley Martinez-Jocelyn Perez 6-0, 6-1.
Central Regional 5, Barnegat 0
Singles-Hailey Hammond d. Kelsea Jecas 6-1, 6-4; Gianna DeSilva d. Kira Pokluda 6-1, 6-4; Larissa Gargano d. Maura Glines 7-6 (9-7), 6-0.
Doubles-Bella Costa-Kelsey DiMichele d. Talia Fraser-Victoria VanWagner 6-3, 6-2; Summer Corselli-Samantha Krill won 6-1, 6-1.
Records-Barnegat 3-4; Central 4-1.
