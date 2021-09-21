 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland boys cross country team beats Ocean City, Vineland: Late Tuesday roundup
0 comments

Mainland boys cross country team beats Ocean City, Vineland: Late Tuesday roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivecrosscountry.jpg

The Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team, led by race winner Linden Wineland, beat Ocean City 28-29 in a tri-meet at Vineland on Tuesday.

Mainland (7-0) also beat Vineland 17-43, and O.C. topped Vineland 15-50.

Wineland won in 16 minutes, 6 seconds. O.C.’s Chris Sardy was second in 16:43, and teammate Owen Ritti finished third in 16:48. Mainland’s Ethan Mitnick, Elliot Post and Vaughn Blanchet took the next three places, respectively.

GIRLS SOCCER

Middle Township 3, Holy Spirit 2: Olivia Sgrignioli, Sophia Sgrignioli and Ciara DiMauro each scored for the host Panthers (4-0). DiMauro added two assists, and Olivia Sgrignioli had one. The score was 0-0 at halftime.

Ella Petrosh and Sabrina Little scored for the Spartans (3-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Middle Township 1: The host Villagers rallied to win with scores of 20-25, 25-9 and 25-15. Ava Barasso had 12 assists and six aces for host OLMA (3-2). Sophia Sacco had six kills, and Ivy Jaep had six digs and five aces.

Cross country, tennis results

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Mainland Regional 28, Ocean City 29;

Mainland Regional 17, Vineland 43;

Ocean City 15, Vineland 50

1. Linden Wineland M 16:06; 2. Chris Sardy OC 16:43; 3. Owen Ritti OC 16:48; 4. Ethan Mitnick M 17:02; 5. Elliot Post M 17:06; 6. Vaughn Blanchet M 17:17; 7. Nick Scarangelli OC 17:41; 8. Nigel Collins OC 17:58; 9. Reece Wagner OC 18:02; 10. Matt Hoffman OC 18:11; 11. Kal Heyman OC 18:35; 12. Colin Abbott OC 19:13; 13. Matthew Neri V 19:46; 14. Charlie Dunner OC 19:47; 15. Sebastian Mercado V 19:59.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Atlantic City 25, Hammonton 31;

Atlantic City 21, Absegami 34;

Hammonton 26, Absegami 29

1. Maddie Dischert AC 21:39; 2. Natalie Clauhs H 23:08; 3. Bridget Roche AC 23:13; 4. Julianna Ruhf H 23:34; 5. Eileen Roche AC 24:58; 6. Micale Moeler AB 25:21; 7. Harley Mauger H 25:25; 8. Samantha Periera AC 26:12; 9. Isabella DeStefano AB.

GIRLS TENNIS

Our Lady of Mercy 4, Woodstown 1

Singles-Abigail Melle W d. Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 6-2; Jessica Haddad O d. Allison Petrin 6-2, 6-1; Jenna D’Orio O d. Lucy Miller 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).

Doubles-Amani Malickel-Bella Martinez O d. Hannah Ashfield-Erica Windsor 6-2, 6-0; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Cara Delia-Kristina Krishna 7-5, 6-0.

Records-Woodstown 2-3; OLMA 6-1.

Ocean City 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles-Alexis Allegretto d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Stempin d. Lisett Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Charis Holmes d. Paulina Santiago 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles-Ciera Howard-Noelle Graham d. Maria Shelton-Destiny Hughes 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Pontari-Liz Drain d. Ashley Martinez-Jocelyn Perez 6-0, 6-1.

Central Regional 5, Barnegat 0

Singles-Hailey Hammond d. Kelsea Jecas 6-1, 6-4; Gianna DeSilva d. Kira Pokluda 6-1, 6-4; Larissa Gargano d. Maura Glines 7-6 (9-7), 6-0.

Doubles-Bella Costa-Kelsey DiMichele d. Talia Fraser-Victoria VanWagner 6-3, 6-2; Summer Corselli-Samantha Krill won 6-1, 6-1.

Records-Barnegat 3-4; Central 4-1.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News