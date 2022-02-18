Mainland boys beat top-seeded EHT in CAL Tournament: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team upset top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 50-38 in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

Mainland (13-10) is the No. 8 seed. EHT, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 20-3. No top-seeded boys or girls team has lost in the first round of the CAL tournament since it expanded to eight teams in 2013.

Mainland recovered from a 12-2 deficit after the first quarter and trailed by nine at halftime.

The Mustangs, who trailed 29-27 after three, exploded for 23 points in the fourth quarter, led by Christian Rodgers' eight.

Cohen Cook led the Mustangs with 24 points, including seven in the final period. Rodgers and Tim Travagline each scored 12 on the game.

Anthony Colon led EHT with 14 points. Carlos Lopez scored nine, and Isaiah Glenn scored eight. Jay-Nelly Reyes had six, and Dean German added one.

Mainland will face No. 4 St. Joseph Academy in the semifinals Wednesday.

(4) St. Joseph Academy 36, (5) Millville 32: Arnaldo Rodriguez led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Ja'son Prevard scored 13. Other scorers were Ian Williams-Harvey (10), Qiani Bowens (6), Jahmeer Cartagena (4), Jared Demara (3) and Myles Solomon (2).

Calem Bowman led Millville with 11 points. Other scorers were Donte Smith (6), Jabbar Barriento (5), Khalon Foster (4), Jaden Merrill (4) and Raquan Ford (2).

Other games

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round

(3) Wildwood Catholic 48, (6) Middle Township 36: Ella McCabe scored 15 to lead the Crusaders (20-4). Kimmy Casiello scored 12, and Kaci Mikulski added nine. Other scorers were Ava Vogdes (7), Anastasia Bowman (3) and Carly Murphy (2).

Jada Elston scored a game-high 19 for the Panthers (15-9). Other scorers were Kylie Graham (6), Brianna Robinson (5), Rylee Morrow (3) and CC Dimauro (3).

Wildwood Catholic will face the winner of seventh-seeded Absegami at second-seeded Ocean City, who play Saturday, in the semifinals.

(1) Mainland Regional 61, (8) Egg Harbor Township 31: Mainland (21-2) will face fourth-seeded Atlantic City on Thursday. The Mustangs are No. 4 in The Elite 11. EHT fell to 14-8. No other information was available.

Other games

Cape May Tech 56, Camden Tech 47: Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech (4-18) with 33 points. Other scorers were Luke Czarnecki (6), Lukas Basile (5), Adam Dille (4), James Murray (3), Benjamin Lynch (2), Mark Richie (2) and Nicholas Boehm (1). Camden Tech fell to 0-15.

Point Pleasant Borough 52, Southern Regional 41: Nick Devane scored 16, and Jaden Anthony had 15 for Southern (9-11). Other scorers were Tom Menegus (4), Nolan Schubiger (2), Caden Schubiger (2) and Justin Silva (2).

Stephen Mellett led Borough (18-3) with a game-high 20 points. Shane Ryan scored 12.

Pitman 64, Cumberland Regional 54: Ethan Turner tied for a game-high 19 points for Cumberland (6-15). Other scorers were Lamari Warner (15), Lukas Weist (10, Kyon Barnes (7) and Drew Nakai (3).

Elijah Crispin scored 19, grabbed six rebounds and eight assists for Pitman (10-14). Aiden Ewe scored 14, and Trey Tinges added eight points and eight rebounds.

Salem 44, Wildwood 35: Junior Hans led Wildwood (14-10) with 12 points. other scorers were Ernie Troiano (7), Dom Troiano (6), Jordan Rusik (6) and Ryan Troiano (4).

Anthony Farmer scored a game-high 14 for Salem (18-7), and Zyahir Picket added 10.

Girls basketball

Pleasantville 52, LEAP Academy 26: Cassidy Tolbert scored 16 and added seven rebounds and five steals for the Greyhounds (1-15). Khaliyah Haraksin scored 13, and Tierra Naylor had 10 points and five rebounds. Other scorers were Nadja Cherry (6), Cortiva Rivera (2) and Keanni DuPont (2).

Atlantic Christian 30, ACIT 26: Maddie DeNick led Atlantic Christian (15-6) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers were Evangelina Kim (7), Daniella Ajayi (4), Becca Kelly (4) and Paige Noble (3).

Grace Speer led ACIT (9-13) with 15 points. Chayley William scored five, and Veronica Rodriguez and Nataly Trinidad-Lopez each added three.

Cape May Tech 48, Salem Tech 30: Kennedy Campbell had 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead Cape May Tech (5-11). Alexa Garcia scored 11, and Izzy Schmucker added 10 points and seven steals. Alyssa Grey scored five and grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds, McKenna Anderson had four points, and Hailey Pinto added four points and six rebounds.

Salem Tech's (2-15) Carly Santimow scored a game-high 17.

Clearview Regional 47, No. 11 Wildwood 43: Imene Fathi led Wildwood (17-3) with a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds. Other scorers were Emily Little (10, Macie McCracken (8) and Ava Troiano (5). Troiano and McCracken each grabbed five rebounds.

Emma Steidle scored 18, and Ana Pellechhia added 14 for Clearview (15-6).

Manchester Township 58, Southern Regional 40: Casey Collins scored 16, and Skylar Soltis had 10 for Southern (9-12). Other scorers were Cuinn Deely (6), Jenna Castaldo (4), Christina Caiazzo (2) and Summer Davis (2).

Devyn Quigley scored a game-high 30, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots for Manchester Township (15-6). Amyah Bray had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Myah Hourigan added nine points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Penns Grove 33, Cumberland Regional 26: Jameelyonna Horace led Penns Grove (8-6) with 15 points. Cumberland fell to 4-19. No other information was available.

