Cohen Cook scored 22 points to lead the second-seeded Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team to a 54-35 victory over 15th-seeded Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second-round game.

The Mustangs (21-2) are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Mawali Osunniyi scored 13 for Mainland, which led 16-13 at halftime. The Mustangs outscored the Pirates 38-22 in the second half. Shaun Williamson added six points for the Mustangs. Tim Travagline (five), Rocco Debiaso (four) and Jamie Tyson (two) also scored.

Jeffrey Marano and Michael Ferriola-Brosh each scored eight for Cedar Creek (11-15). Joey Wiggins scored seven, and Jayden Hughes scored four. Amon McLaughlin and Landon Kurz each scored three, and Zaire Pilgrim added one.

Mainland will host the winner of seventh-seeded St. Joseph and 10th-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(5) Millville 74, (12) Pleasantville 43: The fifth-seeded Thunderbolts (14-9) led 32-26 at halftime and pulled away. Khalon Foster scored 19 points for Millville and Donte Smith had 12. Raquan Ford and Jaden Merrill each added nine and Zyahir Pickett and Jabbar Barriento both scored seven.

For the visiting and 12th-seeded Greyhounds (13-13), Marki Barnes led with 17, Sha’Kir Boyd had 12 and Neeko Rolle finished with seven.

Millville plays the winner of 13th-seeded Middle Township and fourth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional.

Other games

Gloucester Catholic 61, Wildwood 42: Jordan Fusik scored 14 for the Warriors, and Junior Hans added 12. Alex Daniel scored nine, and Brian Cunniff added six. Fusik added five rebounds, Daniel and Harley Buscham each had four.

RJ Mustaro and Jack Mustaro each scored 14 for the Rams.

Girls basketball

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second round

No. 5 (1) Mainland Reg. 63, (16) Millville 34: Ava Mazur scored 14 for the Mustangs (20-2). Kasey Bretones scored 11, and Bella Mazur added 10. Alexa Levy and Sydney Stokes each scored six, and Emily Paytas added four. Ava Sheeran scored two.

Brianee Edwards scored 14 for Millville (5-15). Camyre Allen scored five, and Jaylynn Jones added four.

Mainland hosts ninth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(11) Absegami 52, (6) Hammonton 35: Julia Hartman scored 19 for the Braves (12-11). Reese Downey scored 17, and Kaylynn Blackwell added eight. Jaidah Garrett scored six, and Maka Wokocha added one. Absegami led 27-17 at halftime.

Giada Palmieri scored 15 for Hammonton (11-12). Kiley Kozlowski scored 12, and Ava Divello added four. Angelina Virelli and Shamaya Simola each scored two.

Absegami travels to third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals Saturday.

No. 6 (2) Atlantic City 62, (18) ACIT 31: Quanirah Montague scored 14 points, including eight in the second quarter, for the second-seeded Vikings (17-4). Sasha Lemons added 11, and Zashira Jackson and Aubrey Luckey had nine apiece. Alexis Gormley scored eight.

For visiting and 18th-seeded ACIT (3-18), Zion Stewart scored nine, Alani White had six, Nataly Trinidad Lopez contributed five, and Chayley Williams and Makiyah Coppin each finished with four.

Atlantic City will host seventh-seeded Holy Spirit in the quarterfinals Saturday.

No. 8 (3) Middle Twp. 54, (14) Vineland 41: Jada Elston scored 30 for the Panthers (18-7). Mia Elisano and CC DiMauro each scored six, and Hannah Cappelletti and McKenzie Palek each added five. Izzy Toland scored two.

Egypt Owens scored 17 for Vineland (8-16). Madison Fowlkes scored 12, and Aaliyah Williams added six. Samantha Jones scored four, and Thalia Duncan added two.

No. 7 (5) Wildwood Catholic 58, (12) Lower Cape May Reg. 37: Kaci Mikulski scored 19 for the Crusaders (20-4). Ava Vogdes scored 13, and El McCabe and Reagan Flickinger each added 10. Carly Murphy scored three, and Destiny Wallace added two.

Hailey Elwell scored 19 for Lower Cape May (11-9). Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 10, and Sarah Donahue scored three. Janaya Elam and Alex Vogt each added two.

Wildwood Catholic will play the winner of fourth-seeded Ocean City and 13th-seeded Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Other games

Wildwood 39, Gloucester Catholic 30: Macie McCracken scored 16 for the Warriors (18-5). Sophia Wilber scored seven, and Angela Wilber, Kaydence Oakley and Maya Benichou each scored four. Kaliah Sumlin and Sinaia Hills each scored two.

Alayna Taylor-Morrell scored 10 for Gloucester Catholic (13-9). Jahzara Green added eight.

Buena Reg. 52, Cape May Tech 35: Adriana Capone scored 22 for the Chiefs (8-13). Cami Johnson scored 12, and Mya Nicole added 10. Sophia Ramos-Garcia and Laylah Collins each scored four.

Hayli Estes scored 11 for Cape May Tech (6-11), and Emma Drumm added nine. Samantha Kretschmer scored seven, and Alyssa Gery added six. Amanda Daino scored two.

Delsea Reg. 44, Cumberland Reg. 24: Grace Albert scored 11 for the Colts (6-15), and Addison Weist added nine. Gabby Albert, Grace’s sister, scored four. For Delsea (11-11), Alli Sieminski scored 15, and Emily Ambrose added 14.

Long Branch 52, Barnegat 46: Emma Thornton led all scorers with 29 points for visiting Barnegat (12-11) and had 18 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Cara McCoy 15 points and had 11 rebounds. Long Branch (13-7) led 41-29 after three quarters.

Mya Hepburn scored 17 for Long Branch and Leomary Diaz-Merino had 14.