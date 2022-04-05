Mainland bounces back to beat No. 5 Ocean City

LINWOOD — It was just the third game of the season, but Will Hoover and his Mainland Regional High School baseball teammates needed a good performance Tuesday afternoon.

Hoover bounced back from his opening day struggles and the Mustangs avoided a third straight loss to their biggest rival with a 4-1 win over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Hoover, a senior left-handed pitcher, struck out six and allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Leadoff hitter an sophomore center fielder Christian Elliot sparked the offense with three hits and two runs scored. Tom Finnegan hit two doubles and scored a run for Ocean City.

“This was definitely important for our morale,” Hoover said. “We’re all upbeat.”

Hoover started Mainland’s season opener against Clearview Regional on Friday. The Mustangs rallied to win 9-8, but Hoover allowed five runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The only run he allowed Tuesday came after Mainland misplayed a pop-up into an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Hoover has added a changeup to his fastball and curveball this season.

“I got a lot of hits off me Friday night,” Hoover said. “I was misplacing pitches. I came out (Tuesday) and adjusted to that. I was able to put the ball in the zone and make it hard for these guys to hit the ball. I just knew I had to come out and throw strikes, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Mainland coach Billy Kern said Hoover just had trouble putting hitters away against Clearview.

“It wasn’t a great night to be a pitcher (because of the cold weather),” Kern said. “We have a lot of confidence in him. He was in a ton of big games for us last year. He threw exactly (Tuesday) how we thought he would.”

Ocean City (1-2) and Mainland (2-1) are rivals in every sport. This season, the CAL is playing its division games as two-game series on back-to-back days. Ocean City beat Mainland 5-3 Monday. The Red Raiders also beat the Mustangs in last year’s South Jersey Group III title game. Ocean City, the defending state Group III champion, is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11.

Mainland could have had a here-we-go-again feeling after Ocean City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

But Elliot led off the bottom of the first with a triple to right-center field and scored on Joe Sheeran’s line drive sacrifice fly to left field to tie the score.

The Mustangs took the lead for good when Elliot singled, stole second and scored on throwing error to give Mainland a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the third.

“He gets us going,” Kern said of Elliot. “He runs the bases well. That’s why he’s at the top of the lineup and started every game since he got here.”

Hoover had to leave the game in the bottom of the sixth with two outs and two runners on because he hit a hard pitch count of 150 between Tuesday’s and Friday’s outings.

Senior reliever Brandon Sharkey entered the game with a 2-2 count to the hitter and struck him out on a breaking ball to end the inning.

“That mound conversation with (Sharkey) is not one you prepare for,” Kern said. “It was kind of, ‘Work out of the stretch. The count is 2-2. What are you almost comfortable throwing? Work on that in warm-ups.’”

Sharkey also pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save. The CAL’s two-game series format gave Tuesday’s game a playoff feel. Ocean City missed a chance to win both games, and Mainland avoided a dreaded sweep.

“This means a lot,” Elliot said. “Their rivals. Now we’re 2-1, starting the season off right.”

