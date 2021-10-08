Mainland beats Vineland 35-25 to gain momentum

Mainland and Mace began Friday night hoping to build on last week’s 34-28 overtime win at Deptford. Mace ran for 248 yards and scored three TDs in that contest.

It didn’t take him long to continue that momentum Friday. On the Mustangs’ second play from scrimmage, Mace turned the right corner and seemed to be headed out of bounds, but he accelerated and dashed 57 yards down the sideline for a TD that helped the Mustangs go up 7-0.

“I couldn’t tell you how I stayed in bounds,” he said. “I made it happen. That set the tone for the whole game and let them know that we’re going to run the ball.”

Mainland never trailed but did face some adversity in the second half.

After Mace’s 103-yard return was called back, Russo scored on a 10-yard run to cut Mainland’s lead to 14-12 with 5 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Mustangs could have cracked but responded with an 11-play, 52-yard scoring drive. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Leslie bulled his way across the goal line from 8 yards out to make it 21-12 with 11:11 left in the game.

“I told the offensive line no mistakes. I told everybody no mistakes,” Leslie said. “We had to get in the end zone if we wanted to win this game. We had to put up more points.”