Mainland beats Ocean City with dominant fourth quarter

Ava Mazur and Sydney Stokes proved the value of timely perimeter shooting Saturday night.

The two sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the third to propel the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 31-19 win over Ocean City in a Calvi Electric Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City Intermediate School.

The Mustangs outscored Ocean City 16-5 in the fourth quarter. It was the only period in which either team scored double digits.

Mainland coach Scott Betson said the 3-pointers “uncorked” things for the Mustangs. Once Mazur and Stokes made the 3-pointers, it created opportunities for the rest of the Mainland offense.

“I think we just kind of stopped ramming our heads against the wall (in the fourth quarter),” Betson said. “Ocean City was doing a really nice job of staying back and taking away our dribble drives.”

Stokes finished with seven points and seven rebounds. Mazur sparked Mainland with 16 points. The junior guard also grabbed eight rebounds.

“She did a little bit of everything,” Betson said of Mazur. “She got out in transition. She made some plays off the dribble.”

The Shootout features some of South Jersey’s top teams. Mainland (16-2) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (15-4) is ranked No. 9. These schools are also Cape-Atlantic League National Division rivals.

Junior point guard Kasey Bretones sparked the Mainland defense. Ocean City made just six of 43 shots.

“She was really dominant (on defense),” Betson said. “Her length and her athleticism are really tough.”

Saturday’s win finished a week where Mainland not only beat Ocean City but also division rivals Wildwood Catholic Academy and Middle Township and non-conference opponent Clearview.

It’s a stretch that should earn Mainland the top seed in next month’s Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group III playoffs.

“We had this week circled on the calendar from the get-go because of what a big opportunity it was,” Betson said. “I know it’s a cliché, but we just focused on one game and then the next one. How you play on Monday has nothing to do with how you play on Wednesday. We just kept preaching that it was really going to help in terms of power points and seeding for the CAL Tournament and South Jersey and it has.”