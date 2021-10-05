Mainland beats Lacey 5-0 in South Jersey Group III girls tennis quarterfinals

It went to a tiebreaker in which the first player who got 10 points with at least a two-point edge would win. The tiebreaker round was tied at 4-4, but Carson won it 10-5 to give the Mustangs the sweep.

Thakkar was the first player to finish, having defeated Alexis Frazee. Thakkar has lost only one match this year, against Shawnee. The Renegades edged Mainland 3-2 in a nonleague match Sept. 15.

“Khushi is playing really well. She’s mixing it up and coming to the net. She’s very effective with that. Hannah had a tough match at second singles, but she was hanging in there and got the win,” Yohe said. “Now we have a tough match on Thursday with Clearview.”

Mainland’s Christina Htay had some long volleys with Lacey’s Maddie Zech in their third singles match but won 6-0, 6-2. Mainland’s Maddie Dennis and left-handed Samantha Goldberg won 6-0, 6-1 over Morgan McGinley and Ashley Springer in first doubles. In second doubles, Mustangs Emma Savov and Elizabeth Ong beat Madison English and Marisa Castillo.

“It was good to get a 5-0 win, and now we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Clearview,” said Thakkar, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “Hopefully, it’ll be a win. I thought I played well today and hit my angles and came up for volleys.”