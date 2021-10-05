Mainland beats Lacey 5-0 in South Jersey Group III girls tennis quarterfinals

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team beat a talented Lacey Township team 5-0 on Tuesday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Khushi Thakkar, Mainland’s first singles for the past four seasons, led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The teams came into the match with the same stellar record — 11-1 — but had no common opponents.
The Mustangs won handily in three of the other four matches, though Lacey played well.
The third-seeded Mustangs improved to 12-1, and No. 6 Lacey fell to 11-2. Mainland is 11-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. The Lions are 10-1 in Shore Conference B South.
Mainland will play second-seeded Clearview Regional at 2 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal match in Mullica Hill. Clearview (14-1) beat No. 7 Absegami 5-0 in a quarterfinal Tuesday.
“I thought the girls played very well,” Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. “I just told them to play their game because we didn’t know what they would be like. It’s been a while since we played Lacey (2018).”
The second singles match between Mainland’s Hannah Carson and Lacey’s Sarah Kuzan went 35 minutes longer than any of the other four matches. Kuzan won the first set 6-3 and Carson took the second set 6-2.
It went to a tiebreaker in which the first player who got 10 points with at least a two-point edge would win. The tiebreaker round was tied at 4-4, but Carson won it 10-5 to give the Mustangs the sweep.
Thakkar was the first player to finish, having defeated Alexis Frazee. Thakkar has lost only one match this year, against Shawnee. The Renegades edged Mainland 3-2 in a nonleague match Sept. 15.
“Khushi is playing really well. She’s mixing it up and coming to the net. She’s very effective with that. Hannah had a tough match at second singles, but she was hanging in there and got the win,” Yohe said. “Now we have a tough match on Thursday with Clearview.”
Mainland’s Christina Htay had some long volleys with Lacey’s Maddie Zech in their third singles match but won 6-0, 6-2. Mainland’s Maddie Dennis and left-handed Samantha Goldberg won 6-0, 6-1 over Morgan McGinley and Ashley Springer in first doubles. In second doubles, Mustangs Emma Savov and Elizabeth Ong beat Madison English and Marisa Castillo.
“It was good to get a 5-0 win, and now we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Clearview,” said Thakkar, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “Hopefully, it’ll be a win. I thought I played well today and hit my angles and came up for volleys.”
Carson took some chances and hit the ball hard when she had the opportunity.
“I was in another three-setter this year against Absegami, and I was able to win that, too,” said Carson. “I like to hit the ball hard, but I was more careful in the tiebreaker.”
Lacey coach Charlie Rieder said Mainland is by far the best team the Lions have faced.
“I thought they (the Lions) played well, and I’m very proud of them,” Rieder said. “I always enjoy coming here. They’re nice girls, and very respectful and very talented. They’re very well coached, and their people are very nice.
“We’ve had a very good season. We lost our first match this year (to conference rival Donovan Catholic)m and we picked it up and won every other one until today. It’s been fun to watch. Second singles today was the best match I’ve seen played in a long time.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
