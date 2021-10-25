Mainland beats Absegami for CAL volleyball title

The match went to three sets.
Mainland rallied to score the final six points to pull out the third set 25-23 and win its first CAL tourney title.
Underdog Absegami came from five points back to win the first set 26-24. Mainland dominated the latter part of the second set and won it 25-16.
Mainland senior Liv Leap served the Mustangs’ last five points and had two aces, including the game-winning point. Absegami led 23-19, but the Braves returned out of bounds to make it 23-20. On the next play, Mainland’s Cadence Fitzgerald tipped the ball over the net for a point. Leap’s ace cut the deficit to 23-22, and and Bella Canesi tied it with a kill to an open spot.
Canesi added a kill to bring it to match point, and Leap served an ace that Absegami didn’t return as Mainland.
“It feels amazing to win because we’ve been waiting for this four years to push through with this energy and win it,” said Leap, a 17-year-old senior and Linwood resident. “My heart was racing, and the adrenaline flowing, but I knew I had to get the closing points and help pull it out.”
In an Oct. 15 regular-season match, Mainland defeated Absegami 2-0 (25-18, 25-10).
Mainland improved to 17-1, having lost to Pinelands Regional, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11 this week, 2-1 on Oct. 11. The Mustangs beat ACIT 2-0 and Pleasantville 2-0 in its previous matches in the eight-team tournament. Absegami fell to 16-6. The Braves beat Oakcrest 2-0 and Cedar Creek 2-0 to reach the finals.
“It’s great to win the CAL Tournament championship,” Mainland coach Torie Rich said. “This game is what we needed going into the playoffs. ‘Gami was hitting the ball to all the right spots. We weren’t getting the ball to our setter (Fitzgerald). Once we adjusted, we came back.
“We were expecting a great math from Absegami. Kerry (Flukey, Absegami’s coach) has a very good program, and we definitely knew it would be hard. It’s the seventh year of our program, and we hope we can keep the trophy here.”
Canesi led Mainland with 14 kills and had eight digs. Leap and Amaya Perez had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, and Leap had 14 service points. Fitzgerald had 27 assists, seven aces and 10 digs, and Ava Jamison added nine digs and five aces. Fortis led Absegami with 13 kills and 10 digs, and Deesha Chokshi had 21 assists.
Absegami trailed 21-16 in the first set but scored four straight points to trail 21-20. Ayana Crandell and Dessiah Key each scored. Fortis tipped one over the net for the Braves to tie the set at 23-23. A kill by Mainland’s Canesi brought it to set point, but the Braves scored three straight points to win the set, the final two on aces by Fortis.
“They played a great match,” Flukey said of the Braves. “My team played amazing, and I’m super, super proud of them. We made a few mistakes at the end of the third set, and you can’t do that against a team like Mainland. The first and third sets both went back and forth. The second game, we let up too much.”
Mainland came right back in the second set, leading 3-0, 7-2 and 9-6. The Braves closed it to 10-9 and 11-10, but Mainland went on a 10-2 run to go up 21-12 on its way to the set victory.
“It was a great championship game,” said Fitzgerald, a 17-year-old senior and Northfield resident. “Absegami came out super strong, and we had to adjust. It’s great to win the CAL championship. It’s what we’ve been working for since summer practices.”
Canesi, who fired powerful kills, said the Mustangs got their energy back after losing the first set and came out stronger.
Both Mainland and Absegami are in the South Jersey Group III Tournament and could meet again. Mainland, the No. 3 seed, has a first-round bye and will host the winner between 11th-seeded Lacey Township and No. 6 Clearview Regional in a quarterfinal match on Nov. 3. Absegami, the No. 5 seed, will 12th-seeded Pennsauken in a first-round match Friday.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
