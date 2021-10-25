Mainland beats Absegami for CAL volleyball title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s great to win the CAL Tournament championship,” Mainland coach Torie Rich said. “This game is what we needed going into the playoffs. ‘Gami was hitting the ball to all the right spots. We weren’t getting the ball to our setter (Fitzgerald). Once we adjusted, we came back.

“We were expecting a great math from Absegami. Kerry (Flukey, Absegami’s coach) has a very good program, and we definitely knew it would be hard. It’s the seventh year of our program, and we hope we can keep the trophy here.”

Canesi led Mainland with 14 kills and had eight digs. Leap and Amaya Perez had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, and Leap had 14 service points. Fitzgerald had 27 assists, seven aces and 10 digs, and Ava Jamison added nine digs and five aces. Fortis led Absegami with 13 kills and 10 digs, and Deesha Chokshi had 21 assists.

Absegami trailed 21-16 in the first set but scored four straight points to trail 21-20. Ayana Crandell and Dessiah Key each scored. Fortis tipped one over the net for the Braves to tie the set at 23-23. A kill by Mainland’s Canesi brought it to set point, but the Braves scored three straight points to win the set, the final two on aces by Fortis.