Mainland baseball edges Hammonton 12-11: Late Friday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School baseball team beat host Hammonton 12-11 on Friday.

Mainland had 12 hits and scored eight runs in the second inning and four more in the sixth.

Cole Campbell led with three hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs (7-1), who are ranked No. 11 in the Press Elite 11.

Joe Sheeran, Sam Wood and Nick Wagner each added two hits. Noah Meyers was the winning pitcher, striking out five in 3 2/3 innings. Brandon Sharkey earned the save, with help from Sheeran who cut down a Hammonton runner at the plate to preserve the victory.

For Hammonton (3-4), Drew Haines, Derek Adamucci and Paul Kalani each had two hits. The Blue Devils, who had 10 hits, led 11-8 after five innings. The game had no extra base hits.

Softball

ACIT 12, Williamstown 2: Gianna Gonzalez went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs for the visiting Red Hawks (4-3). The game ended after six innings on the 10-run rule.

Samantha Passalaqua was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Sophia Philippou was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Lola Sarni added two hits, a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Maura Furst scattered six hits, struck out eight and walked three. For Williamstown (3-9), Ava Armellino went 2 for 3 with a run.

Mainland Reg. 6, Hammonton 3: The host Mustangs (6-4) led 6-2 after three innings. Winning pitcher Bella D’Agostino allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked four. Mainland’s Ava Kinkler went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Denver Obermeyer was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, and Joslin Adams went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. D’Agostino added a hit and an RBI.

For Hammonton (6-5), Alexa Panagopoylos went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI, Jadyn Barker was 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI, and Sophia Vento went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Blue Devils pitcher April Lewandowski gave up nine hits, struck out nine and walked none.

Girls lacrosse

No. 8 Cherry Hill West 18, Mainland Reg. 9: Charlotte Walcoff scored three for the Mustangs (4-5). Julianna Medina added two goals. Lani Ford, Avery Notaro, Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored once. For Cherry Hill West (7-2), which is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11, Emily Hazel scored six and had two assists.

