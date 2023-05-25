Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cohen Cook struck out seven and allowed four hits in 62/3 innings to lead the ninth-seeded Mainland Regional High School baseball team to a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Shawnee in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Thursday.

The Mustangs (11-13) scored all their runs in the sixth inning. Jake Lodgek and Christian Elliott each singled and scored. Nick Wagner went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a single. For Shawnee (22-4), Jackson Logar struck out nine and allowed five hits in a complete game. Ethan Mitnick earned the save.

The Renegades are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Mainland travels to fourth-seed Hammonton in the semfinals Tuesday.

(4) Hammonton 8, (5) Highland Reg. 4: Kole Bagnell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Blue Devils (15-11). Drew Fields went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Gavin West went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Eric Barts singled to go with an RBI and a run. Lukas Guerrier struck out five in five innings to earn the win on the mound.

Tommy Formisano went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Highland (15-9).

South Jersey Group I quarterfinal

(1) Buena Reg. 15, (8) Glassboro 0: Joey Kurtz, Zachary Strouse and Brandon Strouse combined to give up two hits and strike out four in five innings for Buena. The top-seeded Chiefs (24-3) are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.

Tre Carano went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Riley Betts added a double, two runs and an RBI, and Vinnie Dalponte was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Eighth-seeded Glassboro dropped to 14-10.

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals

(5) Holy Spirit 8, (4) St. Rose 1: The Spartans (11-12) scored seven in the top of the first inning. Kyle Lamanteer pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowed just four hits. Gavin Cohen drove in three, and Ryan Mallen and Ty Mercado each finished with two hits. Holy Spirit will play the winner of eighth-seeded Holy Cross Prep and top-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the semifinals Wednesday.

South Jersey Group II quarterfinal

(9) Seneca 7, (1) Cedar Creek 2: Ninth-seeded Seneca totaled 10 hits and pulled the upset with two runs in each of the first two innings and three more in the sixth. Top-seeded Cedar Creek (19-8) is ranked 11th in the Elite 11. Richie Gonzales went 3 for 3 for Cedar Creek, which collected nine hits. Jerry McGowan was 2 for 2 and scored both runs.

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

(11) Eastern Reg. 2, (3) Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Logan Dawson struck out four and allowed two hits in a complete game for Eastern (15-10-1). Sam Winsett and Rich Iulucci each had an RBI. For the Eagles (14-12), Braeden Thies went 2 for 2 with a triple. Eastern will travel to seventh-seeded Southern Regional in the semifinals Tuesday.

Regular season

Wildwood 12, Pleasantville 2: Joey Mormile struck out 10 and allowed six hits in five innings for the win. Ryan Jarvie went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Warriors (14-11). . Ryan Troiano went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Logan Totten singled to go with two RBIs and a run. Broc Denke added an RBI and a run.

Darian Prensa went 2 for 2 with a double and a run for Pleasantville (5-20). Joshue Matos singled and scored.