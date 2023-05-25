Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jack Venneman scored four goals to lead the fifth-seeded Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 16-6 victory over 12th-seededCherry Hill West South Jersey Group III first-round game Thursday.

Jude Maurer scored two and added three assists for host Mainland (12-4). Jack Walcoff scored twice and added an assist. Harrison LaMonica and Luke Hall each scored twice. Brandon Gaines contributed four ground balls. Carter Mostecki (six saves) and Tommy Shenkus (four saves) shared time in goal.

Cherry Hill West dropped to 9-10.

Mainland travels to fourth-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

South Jersey Group II first round

(3) Somerville 20, (14) Cedar Creek 0: Michael Perrino scored four Somerville (10-6), who led 10-0 after the first quarter. Michael Pareja scored three. Anthony Pieroni made three saves. Cedar Creek fell to 9-8.

South Jersey Group IV first round

(4) Southern Reg. 16, (13) Freehold Twp. 5: Collin Markoski won 22 of 25 faceoffs for the Rams (12-6), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Liam Griffin tallied five and had two assists, and Joey DeYoung scored four with one assist. Hayden Lucas tallied two and had four assists, and Konnor Forlai and Ty Murawski each added two goals and two assists. Nick Roesch and AJ Mattern split time in goal for Southern and each had five saves. Freehold fell to 8-9.

(1) Eastern Reg. 16, (16) Egg Harbor Twp. 5: The Vikings (14-4) are No. 3 in the Elite 11. Eastern led 6-2 at halftime and 10-4 after three quarters. The Eagles fell to 3-11. No further information was available.