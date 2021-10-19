Maggie Cella scores 2, Spartans beat Middle in OT: Late Monday roundup

Maggie Cella scored twice to lead the Holy Spirit High School field hockey team to a 2-1 overtime victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
Cella scored the game’s first goal in the first quarter. Middle's Jada Nagle tied the game in the second quarter. Piper Martin made nine saves for the Spartans (5-5).
The Panthers fel to 3-10-2.
Our Lady of Mercy 6, Pennsauken 0: Mina Lockhart scored four for the Villagers (6-8-2). Rylee Savage and Victoria Ravoni each scored once. Fiona Lockhart had an assist. Julia Tola made three saves. Pennsauken fell to 5-9.
Rancocas Valley 10, Mainland Reg. 0: Farley O'Brien made 18 saves for the Mustangs (9-8-1). Brooke Mohan scored four for Rancocas Valley (12-4). Rachel Kosowski scored three. Kendall Roberts had five assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Spirit 4, Oakcrest 0: Ella Petrosh and Hailey Mastro each scored twice for the Spartans (8-2). Maddie Abbott, Morgan Keil and Jordan Finnerty each had an assist. Morgan Keil made five saves. The Falcons fell to (2-9-1).
Westampton Tech 5, ACIT 0: Safiatu Kolliegbo and Rory O’Connor each had two goals and an assist for host Westampton Tech (10-3) in a New Jersey Technical School Athletic Conference quarterfinal game. Kahliyah Evans made three saves for the shutout. ACIT fell to 2-14.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oakcrest 2, Hammonton 0: The Falcons (9-6) won 25-19, 25-20. For the Blue Devils (8-10), Tiffany Parettiled with 11 digs to go with seven service points, three assists and two aces. Mariah Valentin added 10 digs, seven service points, two kills and two aces. Alyssa Kelsey added seven digs.
No. 7 Pinelands Reg. 2, Manchester Twp. 0: The Wildcats (14-5) won 25-18, 25-23. Molly Quigley-Sanborn led with 20 assists to go with six digs. Emilia Savich added 11 kills. Samantha Poling had 10 service points and five digs. Arianna Loftus finished with eight service points and seven digs.
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: OLMA (9-5) won 25-14, 25-13.A va Barrasso led with nine assists to go with two kills, two service points and two aces. Riane Regucera added four service points and three aces. Madison Palek finished with five blocks and four kills. EHT fell to 5-11.
