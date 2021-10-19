Maggie Cella scores 2, Spartans beat Middle in OT: Late Monday roundup

Maggie Cella scored twice to lead the Holy Spirit High School field hockey team to a 2-1 overtime victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

Cella scored the game’s first goal in the first quarter. Middle's Jada Nagle tied the game in the second quarter. Piper Martin made nine saves for the Spartans (5-5).

The Panthers fel to 3-10-2.

Our Lady of Mercy 6, Pennsauken 0: Mina Lockhart scored four for the Villagers (6-8-2). Rylee Savage and Victoria Ravoni each scored once. Fiona Lockhart had an assist. Julia Tola made three saves. Pennsauken fell to 5-9.

Rancocas Valley 10, Mainland Reg. 0: Farley O'Brien made 18 saves for the Mustangs (9-8-1). Brooke Mohan scored four for Rancocas Valley (12-4). Rachel Kosowski scored three. Kendall Roberts had five assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Spirit 4, Oakcrest 0: Ella Petrosh and Hailey Mastro each scored twice for the Spartans (8-2). Maddie Abbott, Morgan Keil and Jordan Finnerty each had an assist. Morgan Keil made five saves. The Falcons fell to (2-9-1).