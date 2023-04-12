Madison English went 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Lacey Township High School softball team to a 9-4 victory over Barnegat in a Shore Conference B South Division game Wednesday.

English doubled twice.

Samantha Kohout added two runs for the Lions (2-3). Caitlin Jerabek pitched a complete game and struck out six. Bella Caruso went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Carly Voskanyan added two RBIs and a run. Julia Kovacs had an RBI and a run.

Emily Sisom had two RBIs and a run for Barnegat (1-4).. Eva Watts went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Gabriella Giaconia, Charlotte Loutas and Riley Schmidt each scored a run. Danielle Huetteman pitched a complete game and struck out two.

Southern Reg. 6, Toms River South 5: The Rams (3-2) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kaedyn Lipowski went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for the Rams. Leah Morrin and Gianan DeSanto each had an RBI and a run. Emily Zellman went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Kassidy Colangelo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Toms River South (4-2). Kaitlynn Bonilla scored three runs. No further information was available.

Lower Cape May Reg. 19, Winslow Twp. 3: Jenna Ziemba went 2 for with seven RBIs and two runs for the Caper Tigers (1-4). She hit her first career grand slam. Along with her performance at the plate, she was the winning pitcher. Ziemba struck out four and allowed just one hit in four innings. Kyra Ridgway went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Janaya Elam went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Hailey Elwell doubled and scored four runs. Mariah Klinger doubled, scored two runs and had an RBI.

Samantha Castagna singled and scored for Winslow (1-2).

Vineland 13, Gloucester Catholic 3: Gyanna Porceca went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Fighting Clan (3-1). Franki Celebre had two runs and an RBI. Ceniya Holland, Victoria Negron and Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had two runs. Holland and Mia Morvay each had an RBI. Skyy Santiago struck out four in five innings.

Maya Hutchinson scored two for the Rams (2-1). Brooklyn Carcaci added two RBIs.

Haddon Twp. 17, Our Lady of Mercy 2: This game ended after four innings. Madison Bullock went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for OLMA (1-3). Emma Douglas singled and doubled.

Alexa Kozarski had two hits, five RBIs and three runs to lead Haddon Township (4-1).

Donovan Catholic 12, Pinelands Reg. 1: Daniella Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for Donovan Catholic (7-0). Julia Apostolakos, Christina Ginex and Jenna Giattino each had two hits and two RBIs. For the Wildcats (2-3), Audrey Fuscellaro had an RBI. Hannah Theuret and Elianna Meola each singled.

Donovan Catholic is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.