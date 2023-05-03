Madison Dollard pitched a complete game to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to an 8-1 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Dollard allowed just four hits and struck out 14 in the win for the Eagles (12-0).

Madison Biddle went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Natalia Stewart added two runs and an RBI. Kaci Velardi scored twice. Sarah Hickey, Annaliese Valentino and Sienna Walterson each drove in a run.

Alexa Panagopoylos went 2 for 2 with a double and a homer for Hammonton (5-10). Gracie Ravenkamp pitched six innings and struck out four. Ava Livingston hit a double.

Ocean City 8, ACIT 6: The Red Raiders (8-6) scored two in the top of the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie. Both teams had nine hits. Jessica Mooney struck out 13 in six innings for the winners. Lyla Ginzberg went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. MacKenzee Segich added two RBIs and a run. Carlee Hiddeman scored twice. Brooke Douglas went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Samantha Passalaqua had two RBIs and two runs for ACIT (6-8). Carolina Bernard and Ella Feehan eachhad an RBI and a run. Mia Sarni and Sarah LoVullo each struck out two.

Absegami 13, Oakcrest 3: Audrey Phillips went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for the Braves (8-4). Alyssa Bailey went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs. Sarah Czeslaw went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs. Lily Ortiz went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Olivia Mazuca added two runs. Victoria Smith struck out six and allowed just four hits in six innings.

Carly Angelo went 2 for 2 with a run for Oakcrest (6-4). Sophia Priestley had an RBI, and Sklyer Sukovich, and Trinity Brown each scored once. Sklyer Sukovich struck out three in three innings.

Atlantic Christian 6, Cape May Tech 0: Ava Nixon pitched a no hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Cougars (7-0). She also went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Paige Noble went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Evangelina Kim went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Atlantic Christian scored four in the first inning.

Pitman 11, Cumberland Reg. 10: The Colts (4-8) scored six in the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Pitman (8-6) scored five in the bottom of the fifth to take a 11-9 lead. For the winners, Angelina Lindner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs.