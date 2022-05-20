Madison Dollard pitches complete-game shutout, No. 3 EHT advances to semis: Roundup

Madison Dollard pitched a complete game, allowed just two hits and struck out six to lead the top-seeded Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to a 4-0 victory over ninth-seeded Toms river East in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals Friday.

The Eagles (22-1) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Sofia Spatocco tripled a drove in two for EHT. Kayla Dollard doubled and scored. Payton Colbert had an RBI and a run. Madison Biddle scored. The Eagles scored three in the first inning.

Brooke Knight struck out three in six innings for Toms River East (13-7).

EHT will host the winner of 12th-seeded Clearview Regional and fourth-seeded Gloucester Tech in the semifinals Tuesday.

(6) Southern Reg. 2, (3) Lenape 1: Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, allowed just three hits and struck out five for the Rams (17-5). Sarah Lally hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Kylie Roberts also scored a run. Southern outhit Lenape 4-3.

Leah Taylor had the lone RBI for Lenape (17-3). Maya Knasiak pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

The Rams will play at second-seeded Kingsway Regional in the semifinals Tuesday.

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

(5) Woodstown 4, (4) Buena Reg. 2: Tulana Mingin went 2 for 4 with two runs for Woodstown (14-4). Olivia Boultinghouse pitched a complete game with three strikeouts. The Chiefs fell to 7-9. Woodstown will play the winner of top-seeded Audubon and ninth-seeded Schalick in the semifinals Tuesday.

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(1) Cedar Creek 6, Barnegat 1: Chasedy Johnson went 2 for 4 with two and one run for the Pirates (23-5). MaKenzie Baggstrom scored once and had an RBI. Liz Martin pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts. Jaelyn Perry doubled and scored. Cedar Creek, ranked eighth in the Elite 11, will host the winner of fifth-seeded Cinnaminson and fourth-seeded Sterling in the semifinals Tuesday.

The Bengals fell to 9-11.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) Toms River South 3, (6) Lacey Twp. 0: Janelle Blaszka pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts for the win. Gillian Slowinski had two RBIs and a run. For Lacey (13-9), Sarah Zimmerman pitches six innings and struck out six. Chelsea Melkowits and Abby Caruso each singled.

Other games

Wildwood 18, Salem 0: Sophia Wilber drove in four runs and scored two for the Warriors. Kaydence Oakley went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Imene Fathi went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Gianna Carfagno scored three runs. Charlotte Kilian struck out three in four innings. Ava Troiano had two strikeouts. Wildwood outhit Salem 12-3 and scored 12 in the bottom of the first inning.

Atlantic Christian 26, Calvary Christian 6: Evangelina Kim went 4 for 4 with two triples and a home run for the Cougars (11-2). Taylor Sutton went 3 for 6 with a double. Ang Eggie went 3 for 5 with a double. Alli Schlundt also had a double. Atlantic Christian scored 14 in the sixth inning.

Baseball

No. 10 Mainland Reg. 3, St. Joseph Academy 0: The host Mustangs, ranked 10th in the Press Elite 11, clinched a share of the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title with the win. Mainland broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when Jack Haines hit a sacrifice fly to score Sam Wood.

Winning pitcher Cohen Cook went the distance and scattered five hits, with eight strikeouts. Noah Meyers doubled twice for the Mustangs, drove in one run and scored once. Christian Elliott added two hits and an RBI. For St. Joseph, Cohl Mercado had two hits and Colin Ahart doubled.

Lower Cape May Reg. 14, Bridgeton 4: Hunter Ray went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, three runs and three triples for the Caper Tigers (7-13). He also struck out nine in four innings. Drew Kroneneyer went 2 for 2 with two runs. Evan Shoffler went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, three runs and a double. Anderson Ryan scored two runs, drove in two and doubled.

Camaron Dunkle had an RBI and scored once for Bridgeton (5-14). Erick Torres and Javier Reyes each had an RBI.

Boys lacrosse

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) Ocean City 13, (6) Bric Memorial 5: Tommy Schutta scored three and added four assists for the Red Raiders (12-7), who are ranked sixth in the Elite 11. Pat Grimley had three assists and two goals. Jack Davis scored four. John Moyer scored twice and had an assist. Nick Volpe scored twice. Dylan Dwyer won 19 0f 21 faceoffs and added an assist. Charlie Schutta had an assist. Winfield Dunn made seven saves.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first quarter, but the Red Raiders scored five in the second to lead 7-3 at halftime.

Ocean City will play the winner of second-seeded Clearview Regional and seventh-seeded Jackson Memorial in a semifinal Wednesday.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Triton Reg. 0: The Blue Devils( 13-5) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-19. Francesco Angelastro led with 14 service points, 10 assists, six aces, five digs and two kills. Aiden Nicholls added eight kills and eight digs. Emmanuel Waugh had eight blocks, six kills, six figs and three service points.

Triton fell to 2-18.

