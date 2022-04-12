Madison Biddle's grand slam helps EHT stay undefeated

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Madison Biddle and her Egg Harbor Township High School softball teammates put together a six-run third inning Tuesday.

That was more than enough for the undefeated Eagles.

Biddle belted a grand slam to center field in the bottom of the third to lead EHT to an 8-0 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. The Eagles (6-0) are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

“I think it really hyped up the team a lot,” said Biddle, 16, of EHT. “It gave us more cushioning on the score, which is great. … It was an awesome game. I think we came out here knowing Hammonton can hit and field. We came out with the energy to hit, and we all rallied up. It is really awesome.”

EHT coach Kristi Troster said she and Biddle have been working on “getting back to having fun with the game of softball.”

This season, Biddle has 15 RBIs, nine hits and seven runs scored. She was a first-team Press All-Star in 2021.

“I think last season she started to, sometimes you can really overthink in the box and you can get yourself kind of in a funk a little,” Troster said. “Even at the beginning of the year, she told me ‘Coach, I’m not hitting the way I want to hit.’ You have to go up there and have fun, and sometimes you can’t think so much.”

That advice has worked so far this season.

“She has so much confidence in her swing right now,” Troster said.

Entering the bottom of the third, EHT led 1-0, both teams having gotten just one hit. The Blue Devils (4-4) were able to get the first out but then had to face the top of the Eagles’ lineup. The rally started when Kayla Dollard and Natalia Stewart each singled. Sienna Walterson hit a two-run single up the third-base line to extend the EHT lead to 3-0. Payton Colbert, who had hit a two-out, RBI double in the first inning, and Sofia Spatocco each singled to load the bases.

Biddle then smashed the game wide open with her home run.

“We hit the ball square on, and we are pretty much dangerous from the top to the bottom of the order, in terms of hitting,” Troster said. “Everyone gets on, and everyone can move runners. We have a lot of speed on the bases, which is also helpful in manufacturing runs.”

After that six-run inning, EHT sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard continued her dominance in the circle to ensure her team’s victory. Dollard pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits.

Kayla Dollard scored three and singled twice. Anna Valentino doubled, and Jessie Alkins singled. EHT outhit Hammonton 10-3. Madison Dollard struck out two in the top of the fourth because she “had so much confidence” after the Eagles’ big inning.

Kiki Schlemo struck out two in two innings of relief.

“It felt so good,” Madison Dollard, 16, said. “I felt like I had people behind me, and I know their bats are there. So, it just felt good to know that we had some wiggle room.

“We heard that Hammonton has a lot of big hitters, so I had to talk to my coach about that and figure out what pitches to throw to each batter. I knew I had the team behind me.”

Ava Livingston singled twice for the Blue Devils. Jadyn Barker singled in the top of the sixth. April Lewandowski pitched a complete game and struck out one. Hammonton won the South Jersey Group III title last spring and returned many players from that roster. EHT knew Hammonton would be dangerous, so the Eagles had to play a clean defensive game, Troster said.

“A lot of the girls (on both teams) know each other from travel ball, and (her team) kept telling me that those girls are really good,” Troster said. “But we keep promoting the fact that you need to have confidence in yourself. Like, they may be good, but so are you. That is what we are promoting.”

That confidence is building as the Eagles are undefeated heading into another divisional game against ACIT on Thursday. That strong start helps with team’ confidence, Troster said.

And her players agree.

“It feels great,” Madison Dollard said. “Knowing we beat one of the best teams we are going to face feels great going into the next few games we are going to have this week.”

“We have a lot of potential,” Biddle said. “Our team is very excited to come out and play the way we did (Tuesday). I am very excited for the rest of the year.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

