Madelyn Adamson's last second basket lifts Ocean City past EHT: Late Thursday roundup

Ocean City High School freshman Madelyn Adamson scored a last-second basket to give the Red Raiders a 34-32 win over visiting Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Thursday.

The 5-foot-7 Adamson led Ocean City (15-8) with 13 points, and Marin Panico had 11. Hannah Cappelletti added six. Tori Vliet and Ayanna Morton each scored two. The Red Raiders outscored EHT 8-5 in the fourth quarter.

For the Eagles (14-9), Lyla Brown scored 11. Kara Wilson, Lindsay Dodd, Amelia Zinckgraf, Ava Kraybill and Averie Harding each scored four, and Kierstyn Zinckgraf added one.

Bridgeton 46, Cedar Creek 43: The host Bulldogs trailed 34-29 after three quarters but rallied to win. Nijah Tanksley topped Bridgeton (11-12) with 20 points and seven steals, and Jamya Mosley contributed nine points, eight rebounds and five steals. Adelina Wilks added eight points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks, and Ry’Nayjah Sydnor had seven points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Vineland 42, Our Lady of Mercy 34: Destiny Wallace scored 10 for the Fighting Clan (13-9). Skylar Fowlkes and Egypt Owens scored nine and eight, respectively. Samantha Jones (seven), Thalia Duncan and Madison Fowlkes (three each) and Zaria Watkins (two) also scored for Vineland.

Savannah Prescott scored 11 for the Villagers (12-12). Drew Coyle and Madelynn Bernhardt each scored six. Bernhardt, Olivia Fiocchi, Prescott and Angelina Dragone each had seven rebounds. Bernhardt added six steals. Sophia Sacco scored five to go with three rebounds. Dragone scored four, Gianna Patitucci two.

Boys basketball

Lower Cape May Regional 57, Cedar Creek 43: The host Caper Tigers (7-17) outscored Cedar Creek 36-21 in the second half. Jacob Bey and Archie Lawler scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Lower, and Macky Bonner contributed nine. Jamir Cruse and Sean Snyder each had eight points for the Pirates (13-13).

No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 76, Bridgeton 36: Carlos Lopez led visiting EHT with 30 points. The Eagles (21-3) are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Isaiah Glenn scored 13 points, Anthony Colon added 11, and Samad Muhammad had five. For Bridgeton (14-11), Jabril Bowman scored 15 points and Damon Jones had eight.

Millville 49, Collingswood 48: The Thunderbolts (19-5) were outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter but hung on to win. Donte Smith and Jabbar Barriento scored 14 and 11, respectively, for Millville. Khalon Foster added 10 points. Jaden Merrill scored nine, Kevin Rivera two and Doug Doughty one.

Mekhi Bassett scored a game-high 18 for Collingswood (13-12). Quentin Moss added 12 points, Shakur Carter 11.

Atlantic Christian 47, Kings Christian 39: Caleb Vogel scored 13 for the Cougars.Devin Tridente and Noah Gibbs each scored 12, Aaron Glancey eight. The Cougars trailed 24-22 at halftime but led by eight to start the third. Atlantic Christian then went on an 18-0 run. Gibbs and Vogel scored 17 of the team’s 24 second-half points.

