Maddie Pratt scores in OT, Absegami defeats Oakcrest: Late Wednesay roundup

Point Pleasant Borough 6, Barnegat 1: Alyson Sojak scored off an assist from Camryn White in the first quarter to give the Bengals (10-2) an early 1-0 lead. But Point Pleasant Boro (13-0) would score three in the second quarter en rout to the win. Madison Kubicz made 31 saves for the Bengals.

Erin Dowling and Shayne Lada each scored twice for Point Pleasant Boro.

Girls volleyball

No. 7 Barnegat 2, No. 8 Pinelands Regional 1: The Bengals (11-5) won by the scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-23. Caitlyn Downes led with 20 digs to go with seven service points for Barnegat, which is ranked No. 7 team in the Elite 11. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 15 assists and six digs. Olivia Benson finished with 11 kills and three digs. Pinelands (9-3) is ranked No. 8.

No. 5 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (10-6) won 25-19, 25-16. Molly Regulski led with 15 assists to go with six service points, three digs and two aces. Hailea Krause added eight kills, six service points, two digs and two aces. Brianna Otto added seven digs. Southern is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Toms River South fell to 7-6.

Oakcrest 2, St. Joseph 0: The Falcons (7-3) won 25-7, 25-7. No further information was available.

