Maddie Pratt scores in OT, Absegami defeats Oakcrest: Late Wednesay roundup

Maddie Pratt scored off an assist from Maka Wokacha with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Absegami High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
Wokacha also scored in the first half for the Braves (6-4). Rebecca Silipena made one save.
Jayda Shehadi scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Falcons (2-8). Gabbie Gibson made seven saves.
Cumberland Reg. 3, Lower Cape May 1: Bridget Hitchner scored twice for the Colts (3-7). Alee Lorito added two assists. Peyton Elwell scored once. Taryn Richie finished with an assist. Emily Bokma made three saves.
Kaitlyn McGuigan scored for Lower (3-5). Kaia Ray made 13 saves.
Middle Township 5, Cape May Tech 0: Five different players scored for the undefeated Panthers (10-0): Eva Dimitrov, McKenna Gregory, Olivia Sgrignioli, Ciara Dimauro and Kailey Sanchez. DiMauro added two assists. Sophia Sgrignioli and Olivia Sgrignioli each finished with an assist.
Cape May Tech fell to 0-7.
Egg Harbor Township 5, Atlantic Christian 0: Jessica Molina, Alicia Page, Gabriella Piantadosi, Madeline Eye and Ahtziri Garcia each scored for the Eagles (4-2-2). Abigail Lyon made five saves in the shutout. Taylor Sutton made 17 saves for ACIT (6-2)
Boys soccer
Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Atlantic City 0: Ryan Evenson and Jude Ubran scored for the Eagles (7-3). Joseph Martin assisted on both goals.Nick Marin made three saves. Atlantic City fell to 0-8.
Hammonton 1, Vineland 1: Angie Mainiero scored for Vineland (5-1-2) off an assist from Amanda Nemeth. Amber Turner made seven saves. No further information was available.
No. 2 Toms River North 3, Southern Reg. 0: Madison DiEugenio, Kaylee Nagle and Emma Eberle scored for TRN (11-0-1), which is ranked No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11. Alexis Garcia had one assist. Leah Morrin made 25 saves for the Rams (3-3-3).
Lacey Twp. 2, Jackson Liberty 0: Kody Besser and Connor Bencik scored for the Lions (9-0-1). Ethan Riley and Jack Costa each added an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made four saves. Ayendi Batista made seven saves for Jackson Liberty (5-4).
Field hockey
Millville 5, Bridgeton 0: Alexis Moler scored twice for the Thunderbolts (5-5-1). Emmah Devlin scored once and had an assist. Sophia Kenelia and Jalia Cooper each scored once. Tanyha Smith and Shepherd Katelyn each added an assist.
Aylanna Ridgeway made six saves for the Bulldogs (1-6).
Point Pleasant Borough 6, Barnegat 1: Alyson Sojak scored off an assist from Camryn White in the first quarter to give the Bengals (10-2) an early 1-0 lead. But Point Pleasant Boro (13-0) would score three in the second quarter en rout to the win. Madison Kubicz made 31 saves for the Bengals.
Erin Dowling and Shayne Lada each scored twice for Point Pleasant Boro.
Girls volleyball
No. 7 Barnegat 2, No. 8 Pinelands Regional 1: The Bengals (11-5) won by the scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-23. Caitlyn Downes led with 20 digs to go with seven service points for Barnegat, which is ranked No. 7 team in the Elite 11. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 15 assists and six digs. Olivia Benson finished with 11 kills and three digs. Pinelands (9-3) is ranked No. 8.
No. 5 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (10-6) won 25-19, 25-16. Molly Regulski led with 15 assists to go with six service points, three digs and two aces. Hailea Krause added eight kills, six service points, two digs and two aces. Brianna Otto added seven digs. Southern is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Toms River South fell to 7-6.
Oakcrest 2, St. Joseph 0: The Falcons (7-3) won 25-7, 25-7. No further information was available.
