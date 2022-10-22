Maddie Gazzara scores 3, No. 9 Hammonton rallies to defeat Middle in CAL tourney quaterfinals

HAMMONTON — After defeating the Middle Township High School field hockey team earlier in the week, the start of Saturday's game was unexpected for Maddie Gazzara.

Middle scored the first two goals Saturday and appeared to have the momentum.

"We definitely didn't see it coming," Gazzara said. "We were caught off guard."

Behind Gazzara's three goals Saturday, the third-seeded Blue Devils scored six straight en route to a 6-2 victory over the sixth-seeded Panthers in a Cape-Atlantic League quarterfinal game on the new turf field at Hammonton.

The Blue Devils (12-2-2), No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, will travel to No. 2 seed Our Lady of Mercy Academy (12-0-1) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Newfield, Gloucester County. The Panthers fell to 9-7-2.

Hammonton also defeated Middle 5-0 on Oct. 17.

"I think we just had to all calm down as a team," the 15-year-old Gazzara of Hammonton said. "We know we can do it if we focus on staying chill and not going crazy."

Early in the first quarter, Gwen Boal scored off an assist from Abbie Teefy to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Eliza Billingham scored off a penalty stroke to extend the lead to 2-0. Both goals were scored after Middle received penalty corners.

The Panthers had two of their three shots on net in the first quarter.

"It was an understatement to say we came out really flat," Hammonton coach Kristen Silvesti said. "But they turned it around, and that's what I was happy about. Because when a team goes down like that, they may not really. … And they rallied. They rallied hard."

After the quarter, she reminded her team of the 1-0 victory the Blue Devils had over Ocean City, which is 10-3-2 and ranked eighth in The Elite 11. Hammonton received the ball at the circle with about 16 seconds left in the first quarter and scored.

Saturday helped build confidence, Silvesti said.

"I go back to that all the time," Silvesti said. "Look what you did in 16 seconds. Imagine what can happen in 45 minutes. Literally, anything can happen. I think that experience for them has helped them realize literally anything can happen in a minute or two minutes."

With 7 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Gazzara scored off an assist from older sister Brianna Gazzara to cut the deficit to 2-1, which would be the halftime score. Hammonton looked much more strong that quarter, and outshot Middle 6-2 in the first half.

Early in the third, Maddie Gazzara scored off an assist from Chloe Comunale to tie the game. Kaylie Ranere and Gracie Donio scored the next two, respectively, to give the Blue Devils a 4-2 lead after the third quarter. Both goals were shot hard on net, and were unassisted.

"Coach (Silvesti) told us (at halftime) we have to work together and we beat this team 5-0 this week and we know we can do it, we just have to stay composed and do our best to come back," Gazzara said.

"I was definitely excited, but I had to stay focused and know we weren't done yet," she added about her first two goals to tie the game.

Maria Berenato scored off an assist from Abby Goblirsch to make it 5-2, and Gazzara capped the scoring with 8:17 left. Her final goal was unassisted.

Hammonton earned 24 corners, and Middle had eight. Hammonton goalie Angelina Catania made two saves. Hannah Hagan made 15 for Middle.

"I am excited to advance," Gazzara added.

Ocean City, the fourth seed, defeated fifth-seeded Cedar Creek 8-0 in the other quarterfinal game Saturday. The Red Raiders will play top-seeded St. Joseph in the semifinals. Hammonton, the only CAL team to defeat Ocean City, split their two regular-season games.

A rematch would be interesting, but the focus is on the Villagers, Silvesti said. OLMA ended in a scoreless tie with Middle on Oct. 10, so that game will be a good comparison to prepare for Tuesday as "Middle showed up (Saturday)," Silvesti added.

Hammonton is 7-0-2 in its last nine games.

"I think that we can't think about that (OLMA being unbeaten)," Silvesti said. "I think we just have to get in and get our job done. And if we get our job, then we can see what's in the future."