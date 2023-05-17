Macky Bonner scored in overtime to lead the second-seeded Lower Cape May Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 9-8 victory over Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals Wednesday.

Bonner finished with two goals to go with five ground balls for the Caper Tigers (15-1). Brandon Loper and Taj Turner each scored twice and had an assist. Gavin Hill had two goals. Isiah Carr-Wing scored once, and Jake Robson added an assist. Quinten Hagan made nine saves.

Mainland (11-4) trailed 8-5 after three quarters but scored three in the fourth to force overtime. Jude Maurer and Harrison LaMonica each scored twice for the Mustangs. Jack Walcoff, Joe DeGaetano and Joe Eyde each scored once. Carter Mostecki made five saves.

Lower will play at top-seeded Ocean City for the championship Friday.

No. 8 (1) Ocean City 18, (4) Cedar Creek 3: Pat Grimley scored six and added three assists for the Red Raiders (10-6), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Charlie Schutta added three assists and scored twice. Chayston Labarr had two assists. John Moyer had one goal and an assist. Dylan Dwyer won all of his 14 faceoff attempts and had a goal. Paul Tjoumakaris, Nolan O'Kane, Zio Wright, Lucas Dessicino, Jack Scherbin, Joey Berardis and Mason Romanini each scored once.

Ocean City, the defending tournament champion, led 17-0 after three quarters.

Sean Ralston scored twice for Cedar Creek (7-6). Mike Jarvis scored once, and Robby Cote added an assist.

Other games

Triton Reg. 13, Oakcrest 7: Joseph Snodgrass had three assists and two goals for the Falcons (5-9).

Connor Flynn scored twice. Nick Thavisack had one goal and an assist. Mark DeCicco and Edward Silipena each scored once. Marek Guerrier had an assists and won 17 faceoffs. He added 12 ground balls Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made eight saves. William Will and Flynn each had six ground balls.

The game was tied 5-5 at halftime.

Triton improved to 7-6.