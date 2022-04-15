Macky Bonner scores 7, Lower defeats Barnegat: Late Thursday roundup

Macky Bonner scored seven goals and added an assist to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys lacrosse team to an 18-8 victory over Barnegat in a nonconference game Thursday.

Taj Turner added five assists and scored four for the Caper Tigers (4-1). Matthew Brown scored three and had two assists. Jake Robson scored twice and had an assist. Gavin Hill and Dennis Serra each scored once. Quinten Hagan made 12 saves. Zac Castellano won 18 of 25 faceoffs and had two assists.

Lower led 15-4 at halftime.

Bryan Snowden and Aidan Reiser each scored three for the Bengals (5-4). Robert Sawicki scored twice. Kurt Bonin had two assists.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Reg. 14, Atlantic City 0: Lower's Evan Shoffler went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Kody Lewis was 2 for 3 with two runs. Winning pitcher Matt DiCave allowed three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in the five-inning game . DiCave was 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs. The Caper Tigers improved to 2-5. Drew Storr doubled for the Vikings (2-8).

Williamstown 11, No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Williamstown (2-4) scored five runs in the first inning. Matt McIntire went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for the winners, and Jake Slusarski was 2 for 3 with a solo homer. Caden Dulin had a double and a triple. Winning pitcher Cade Gargano worked 5 2/3 innings, gave up two hits and three runs, walked four and struck out three.

For previously unbeaten EHT (4-1), the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11, Donovan Gevers walked twice and scored twice, and Jacob Cagna had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Camden Tech 15, Cape May Tech 5: Camden Tech (3-3) won the New Jersey Vocational Technical School Athletic Conference game on the 10-run rule with four runs in fifth inning. Ayden Burton and Jacob Shaw had three hits apiece for the winners and Ryan Joseph doubled twice. For Cape May Tech (2-4), Ronald Neenhold went 2 for 3, Shelton Marsden scored twice and Andrew Steinhauer had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Pilgrim Academy 8, Atlantic Christian 1: John Hannum struck out 10 in 51/3 innings for Atlantic Christian. Eric Voncollin had a hit and scored. Pilgrim outhit the Cougars 11-2. For Pilgrim, Noah Brittin doubled twice, had two RBIs and scored two.

Softball

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 12, ACIT 2: Payton Colbert had four RBIs, two doubles and scored twice for the Eagles (7-0). Sienna Walterson added three RBIs and doubled. Kayla Dollard scored three runs and doubled twice. Natalia Stewart and Kiki Schlemo each scored twice. Emily Laskoswki doubled. Schlemo struck out four in four innings. EHT scored six in the fourth inning.

Gianna Gonzalez and Lola Sarni scored for ACIT (1-3).

Oakcrest 7, Ocean City 6: Abigail Tunney pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts for the Falcons (2-4). Tunney also scored twice and had an RBI. The game was tied 2-2 after four innings, but Oakcrest scored four in the top of the fifth. The Red Raiders scored three in the bottom half to cut its deficit to 6-5. For Ocean City, Brooke Groover-Illas had three RBIs. Lindsay Tate went 41/3 innings and struck out six.

Oakcrest outhit Ocean City 11-7.

Lacey Twp. 16, Jackson Liberty 4: Chelsea Melkowits had four RBIs and tripled for the Lions (5-3). Caitlyn Voskanyan scored four. Sarah Zimmerman and Darrian Koudelik each had two RBIs. Abby Caruso had two RBIs and scored twice. Carly Voskanyan doubled and scored three runs. Lacey scored in both the fourth and seventh innings.

Millville 5, Vineland 0: The Thunderbolts (4-4) scored four in the fourth inning. Haley Brag, Brooke Joslin, Olivia Stetler and Emily Praul each had an RBI. Sadie Drozdowski, Brielle Dixon, Ella Gamber, Joslin and Kendall Mazur each scored once. Millville had seven hits. Emily Praul pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Franki Celebre, Luci Day and Madison Cantoni each singled for Vineland (2-5). Leilani Colaneri pitched a complete game with one strikeout.

Hammonton 6, Our Lady of Mercy 1: The Blue Devils (5-4) scored four in the third inning and two in the fourth. For the Villagers (2-3), Maggie Douglas singled in Emma Douglas in the bottom of the third. Douglas pitched a complete game and struck out five.

No. 7 Cedar Creek 10, Mainland Regional 0: The visiting Pirates (10-1), ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11, won the game in six innings on the 10-run rule. Winning pitcher Liz Martin gave up three hits, struck out 10 and walked none. MaKenzie Baggstrom went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs, and Chasedy Johnson was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs. Martin was 2 for 3 with a double, Abby Messina and Chaneyl Johnson were each 2 for 4, and Olivia Catalina doubled. For Mainland (4-3), Rayna Molina went 2 for 3.

Williamstown 12, Atlantic City 3: Jessica Gramley went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and five RBIs for visiting Williamstown (3-5). For the Vikings (2-5), Kendra Levine was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Cecelia Marota went 1 for 2 with two runs, and Mia Marota was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Girls lacrosse

Lower Cape May Reg. 12, Absegami 0: Julia Gibson scored twice and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (5-2). Maddie Schiffbauer and Sianna King each had two goals and an assist. Ella Mogavero, Sabrina Faulkner, Jenna O'Neill, Ryan Salinsky, Brianna Loper and Maggie Boyle each scored once. Boyle added two assists. Sophia Vitelli made two saves, Allyson Walsh one.

The Braves fell to 1-5.

Lacey Twp. 13, Jackson Liberty 3: Kayleigh Flanegan scored five for the Lions (5-2). Zoey Smith scored four and had an assist. Shyanne Nucifora added three assists and a goal. Isabelle Merola had two assists and scored once. Kathleen Lopez and Madison MacGillivray each scored once. For Jackson Liberty (0-6), Jacklyn Capasso scored twice.

Barnegat 18, Pinelands Reg. 5: Alyson Sojak for the Bengals (3-0). Savia Singh scored three. Calli Dunn had seven assists and scored twice. Hailee Lutz added two goals and two assists. Giana Germano, Isabel Guiro, Samantha Manco and Alexis Jasen each scored once. Emalie Menegus made 13 saves.

The Wildcats fell to 2-4.

Southern Reg. 16, Jackson Memorial 2: Rylee Johnson scored five and had three assists for the Rams (7-1). Delaney Falk scored four. Sophia Cooney scored three and had an assist. Katie Braun, Ayla Cozzone, Emma Gallaro and Skylar Falk each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made nine saves. For Jackson Memorial (3-3), Sophia Devaney and Nicole Pappalardo each scored.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0: The undefeated Rams (9-0) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-11. Angelo Addiego led with 22 assists, six service points and six digs. Lucas Kean added 10 kills. Nick Piserchia had seven digs and two assists. For Toms River North (2-3), Jake Nagle had 10 digs.

Manchester Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Manchester (6-0) won by set scores of 13-25, 25-18, 25-23. Wojciech Szczech led with 25 assists. For the Wildcats (2-2), Ryan McCorry had 16 digs. Dan Brunke added 16 assists and eight service points. Brogan Duelly added 10 kills and two aces. Connor Bonicky had five digs and four kills. Ethan Woods added five kills,four blocks and four digs.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.