Macie McCracken wins Tri-County girls cross country race: Roundup

Wildwood High School’s Macie McCracken was the winner by more than 17 seconds in a Tri-County Conference girls cross country batch meet race Tuesday at Salem County Vo-Tech.

McCracken, a sophomore, won the 3.1-mile race in 18 minutes, 25.94 seconds. The race included 100 runners.

Wildwood’s Leiah Pawlus was 14th in the race in 20:55.24.

Nicholas Krol of Williamstown won the boys race in 15:50.05. Wildwood’s Jorge Cruz Valle finished fifth in 16:21.44. Colton Delcollo of Cumberland Regional placed 14th in 16:52.26. The race had 140 runners.

Boys soccer

Cumberland Reg. 1, Delsea Reg. 0: Justen Pace scored the only goal of the game for the host Colts (2-6-1) in the 25th minute, and Jason Angel assisted. Ryan Griner recorded the shutout with six saves. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves for Delsea (4-2-1).

Lacey Twp. 2, Barnegat 0: Matteo Pasqualichio scored twice for the Lions (3-3-1). Daniel Cardenas added an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. Lucas Holland made 14 for the Bengals (3-4).

Atlantic Christian 8, Cape May Tech 0: Malachi Vasquez scored three goals and had one assist for the host Cougars (5-3), and David O’Donnell had two goals. James Papanikolaou added a goal and two assists, and Manny Johnson had a goal and an assist. Chase Leach contributed one goal. Moges Johnson had two assists, and Adam Schlundt and Tommy Ellison each had one assist.

Lakewood 0, Pinelands Regional 0, OT: The tie put Lakewood at 3-2-1 and the host Wildcats at 1-6-1.

Girls soccer

Gloucester Catholic 2, Wildwood 1: Hailey Molis and Frankie Fiore scored for the Rams (2-4). Lauren Narolewski made 10 saves. Kaydence Oakley scored for the Warriors (2-4).

Lacey Twp. 3, Barnegat 0: Reece Paget, Riley Giordano and Beth Stephens scored for the Lions (4-2-1). Avery Johnson added two assists. Ava Schmidt earned her third straight shutout. The Lions are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Angelica Laudati made 12 saves for Barnegat (5-4).

Atlantic Christian 5, Cape May Tech 0: Alicia O’Donnell and Paige Noble each had two goals for host Atlantic Christian (6-0). Eden Wilson scored once and Taylor Sutton made three saves for the shutout. Kayleigh Rhodes had 25 stops for Cape May Tech.

No. 11 Delsea Regional 7, Cumberland Regional 0: Cadence Serrano scored three goals for host Delsea (5-1), the No. 11 team in The Press Elite 11. Olivia Capecci scored the first goal of the game and had an assist. Gianna Capelli made 16 saves for Cumberland (4-5).

Mainland Regional 9, ACIT 0: Ava Tenaglia and Savannah Jones each had a goal and an assist for host Mainland. Isabella Moscola, Lynn McLaughlin, Hannah Cipkins, Emma Preissman, Emma Karver, Maddie Taylor and MacKenzie Miller each scored once. Jane Meade added two assists, and Genevieve Morrison made one save. ACIT dropped to 1-7.

Field hockey

No. 7 Ocean City 8, Millville 0: Tricia Nicoletti scored three goals for the host Red Raiders (5-1-1), who are ranked No. 7. Julia Neff scored twice, Brooke Hanley, Mia Pancoast and Ella Jefferson each added a goal. Taylor Amstutz, Andi Helphenstine and Kate Cossaboone all had assists. Taryn Dolka made two saves for the shutout. Lily Mahabir had 16 saves for Millville (2-5).

Southern Reg. 6, Central Reg. 1: Deirdre Jones and Jessica Bruther each scored twice for the Rams (5-4). Emme Beck and Olivia Davis each scored once. Avery DiPietro added three assists. Leigha Clapp had one assist. Katie Brennan made three saves.

Kailey Maynard scored for Central Regional (4-3).

Middle Twp. 10, Buena Reg. 0: Alli Brady scored twice and added two assists for the Panthers (6-1-1). Hannah Cappelletti scored twice and had an assist. Abbie Teefy added three assists and scored once. Anyiah Torres had two assists. Maddy Scarpa, Eliza Billingham, Gwen Boal, Daniella Oliver and Addison Shagren each scored once. Hannah Hagan did not have to make any saves in the shutout.

The Chiefs fell to 0-5.

Our Lady of Mercy 6, Holy Spirit 0: Tori Ravoni scored twice for the Villagers (6-0). Isabella Elentrio added two assists and a goal. Lauren King and Mina Lockhart each had a goal and assist. Grace McMahon scored once. Gabby Celli had an assist. Julia Tola made one save.

The Spartans fell to 3-3.

Girls volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Manchester Twp. 0: The visiting Lions won with scores of 26-24 and 25-18. Kim Perrone led Manchester (2-5) with five kills, seven digs, three service points and four aces. For Lacey (4-6), Reece Coon had eight service points, four aces, three kills and two digs. Emily Hauptvogel added seven kills, four digs and two service points. Shayla Haemmerle finished with six digs, five service points and two aces.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Eagles (8-5) won by set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 26-24. The Caper Tigers fell to 4-8. No further information was available.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Brick Twp. 0: The undefeated Rams (9-0) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-11. Molly Regulski led with 13 assists to go with three kills and three service points. Jordyn Hamlin added five service points, four digs, two kills and two aces. Anna Malandro had eight service points, four digs and three aces. Jessica Smart added four kills.