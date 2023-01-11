Macie McCracken scores 29 to lead Wildwood over Pennsville

No. 6 Wildwood Catholic 57, Atlantic Christian 30: Carly Murphy scored 13 to lead the Crusaders (11-1), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Kaei Mikulski scored 12, and Lily King added 11.
Reyna Lewis had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (11-5). Paige Noble scored nine, Evangelina Kim had seven points and five steals, and Becca Kelly added two points and three steals.
Boys basketball
Wildwood 57, Glassboro 49: Junior Hans led the Warriors (10-1) with 22 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Jordan Fusik scored 14, and Alex Daniel had 11. Ryan Troiano (six), Brian Cunniff (two) and James Wyers (two) also scored. Charles Graves led Glassboro (3-6) with 15 points.
Absegami 85, Pleasantville 77: Isiah Akpassa scored 30 to lead the Braves (8-4). Pleasantville fell to 5-8. No further information was available.
Ice hockey
Howell 4, Southern Reg. 3: Howell (9-1-3) led 2-1 after two periods. Southern fell to 4-5. No other information was available.
1 of 15
Southernicehockey00128356.JPG
Southern Regional's Thomas Giaccio heads up ice against Howell at Winding River Skating Center on Wednesday.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Southern Regional's Thomas Giaccio heads up ice against Howell at Winding River Skating Center on Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.